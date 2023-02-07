Read full article on original website
10 Best Low Market Cap Crypto To Invest In 2023
--News Direct-- A low cap cryptocurrency generally refers to a digital asset with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. According to industry experts, low cap cryptocurrencies are often undervalued, and as such, offer a high upside potential. In this guide, we have ranked and reviewed the best low...
Tesla Gaps Higher After Breaking This Technical Pattern: Here's Where The EV Stock May Top Out
Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped up over 3% on Thursday and continued to lift higher after the market opened. The move comes after the stock broke higher from a bull flag pattern on Wednesday, which Benzinga pointed out may happen on Monday. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp...
3AC Founders Announces Launch Of New Cryptocurrency Exchange
Founders of the beleaguered crypto lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Su Zhu and Kyle Davies announced on Thursday the launch of the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives.” The 3AC founders partnered with CoinFlex founder Mark Lamb for the creation of the Open Exchange (OPNX). In a series of Twitter threads, Zhu said OPNX would focus on transparency and user safety, ensuring real-time public cryptographic audits confirm every transaction, deposit, withdrawal, trade and balance. The exchange will start as a marketplace for claims trading and derivatives and eventually expand to offer decentralized custody and clearing, stocks, FX and innovative products. Also Read: Bitcoin ATM...
5,000 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $113,427,139 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $113 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1qf0x5qew34vszhm8xd0h05zmsqey6p5fkv92cddppm7hnyhae4yqq7zcww0. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
AppLovin Analysts Like Near-Term Stability Post Q4 Performance; Remain Cautious Over Apple, Google's Privacy Covenants
Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained AppLovin Corp APP with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $15 to $16. APP's solid 4Q results were modestly ahead of expectations, but sequential stability in the 1Q guidance came as a positive surprise. The biggest upside driver in the quarter was...
FormFactor Business Reflects Signs Of Bottoming, Is Well Positioned For Recovery, Analysts Say Post Q4
Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained FormFactor Inc FORM with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $36. FormFactor surprised the Street to the upside as it reported 4Q22 revenue exceeding the high end of its guidance and guided 1Q23 to be roughly flat sequentially. In 4Q22, all...
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nubank. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its position in the digital bank when the company went public as Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) in December 2021. For months, many have pointed to Nubank being a cryptocurrency friendly bank that could end up giving Buffett exposure to the trading of cryptocurrency. While Nubank is launching cryptocurrency trading of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and...
EXCLUSIVE: Why DraftKings Is A Key Holding Of Ark Invest, Stands Out Ahead Of The Sports Betting Competition
The sports betting sector has become incredibly competitive, with many operators competing for market share in the legalized states. A portfolio manager for Ark Invest told Benzinga why DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stood out for years and could be the long-term winner. What Happened: Since going public via SPAC merger, DraftKings has been a pure play investment options for those looking for exposure to online sports betting. Ark Invest and its CEO Cathie Wood have been fans of DraftKings for years, with the stock a key holding in the firm's ETFs. The newly released Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023 highlighted the belief that sports betting will...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Internet Rumor Connects Vitalik Buterin And Elon Musk To Creating Shiba Inu: Here's How
Did the world’s richest man partner with a leading cryptocurrency founder to create a meme cryptocurrency? Here’s what the internet says. What Happened: A 2022 report from Watcher Guru made the case connecting the creation of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin. On April 30, 2019, Musk tweeted out a one-word post that read “Ethereum.” The tweet got a ton of responses including one from Buterin who invited Musk out to Devcon in October 2019. Musk later responded with “What should be developed on Ethereum?” These tweets have since been deleted. Shiba...
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers profited immensely in 2022 by betting against the stock. The tables have turned now and the skeptical crew is left staring at huge losses, as the stock took off vertically at the start of the year. What Happened: Short sellers who bet against Tesla are down by about $6.75 billion for the year-to-date period, according to data from S3 Partners, reported Financial Times. The stock has been on a gravity-defying rally ever since it bottomed at $104.64 on Jan. 3 following its fourth-quarter deliveries miss. See Also: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money Sentiment took a turn for...
Aurora Cannabis Reports 2Q Results, Global Medical Cannabis Revenues Up
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), reported its financial and operational results late Thursday for the fiscal second quarter that ended December 31, 2022. "Following a tremendous effort to realize approximately $340 million of total annualized savings since February 2020, (...) we have right-sized our business while remaining the #1 Canadian LP in global medical cannabis revenues, and having demonstrated organic quarter-over-quarter revenue growth across all of our cannabis segments during Q2 2023,” said Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora. "Our Canadian rec business also demonstrated sequential growth driven by significant product innovation (...) Q2 2023 also included the first full quarter of results...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling In Thursday's After-Hours Session
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $3.13 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Getting Hammered Thursday: So What's Up? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three months ended...
Bitzlato Co-Founder Anton Shkurenko Disputes Money Laundering Allegations
Anton Shkurenko, the co-founder of the now-defunct Russian cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, spoke out against money laundering allegations made by U.S. and EU authorities. Despite being briefly detained by police in Moscow for an ID check, Shkurenko denied any active criminal cases against him in Russia, in an interview with Coindesk. He claimed Bitzlato did everything in its power to prevent criminal activity on the platform and was not ashamed of its work. Bitzlato was shut down in January as a result of a cross-jurisdictional investigation by U.S. and European agencies, which found connections between the exchange and the darknet marketplace Hydra. Shkurenko, who was one of the key holders...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
