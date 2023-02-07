ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

By NOEL SICHALWE
Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier.

“I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not sure of the charges though,” immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press.

Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The young children were from neighboring Congo and the couples said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

In Croatia, that country’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the four couples were told to leave Zambia within 48 hours.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

