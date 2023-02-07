Read full article on original website
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
WDTV
WV Fitness 24 is now a permanent donation location for HSHC
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Fitness 24 partnered with the Humane Society of Harrison County as a permanent donation drop off location. General Manager of WV Fitness, Nolan Tucci, said they have always loved fundraising for HSHC and wanted to do more. People could bring dog food, cat food, toys...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning the dishwasher. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
4th annual Night to Shine in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was lights, camera, action on the red carpet into South Ridge Church in Fairmont for all the guests. A moment that some have been looking forward to for a long time. “It is a great night and it is so fun to come out. I’ve...
Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WDTV
Insulin shortage leads to panic for a Webster County woman
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) -People across the country were affected by an insulin shortage, including a woman in Webster County. Barbara Fowler was in a panic, when she discovered she couldn’t get her insulin. She discovered the shortage came as Levemir was making a new type of insulin. So,...
WDTV
Special Olympics WV holds the first Polar Plunge in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the temperature, members of the Buckhannon community hopped in the water to raise money for Special Olympics West Virginia. For the first time ever, Special Olympics held Polar Plunge in Buckhannon. Attendees donated money to put on their best costumes and take turns going into...
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Downtown Clarksburg Restaurant Closes its Business
Although in operation for several years, including out of Salem, a restaurant that featured sweets and plenty of other items in downtown Clarksburg has closed. According to a post on their Facebook page this week, Teddy Bee's Bakery has ceased operations. The business began out of their Harrison County home in 2018.
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
WDTV
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
WDTV
Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help. 5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters. Search teams also went room to room to make sure...
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WDTV
NCWV forester shares some tips on how to try to avoid a brush fire
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several brush fires broke out across North Central West Virginia. West Virginia Division of Forestry service forester with Harrison, Barbour and Taylor counties, Dan Cooley, said it’s common to see brush fires on a windy day. “On days like today. You have a little bit...
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
WDTV
Showers Expected Sunday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout today, but some counties will be seeing some showers as they wake up tomorrow morning. This has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for our southern mountain counties from 7AM to Midnight tomorrow. With wintry precipitation expected, there is a chance for some slick roads tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on what to expect tomorrow as well as what is in store for the new week.
