Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

WV Fitness 24 is now a permanent donation location for HSHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Fitness 24 partnered with the Humane Society of Harrison County as a permanent donation drop off location. General Manager of WV Fitness, Nolan Tucci, said they have always loved fundraising for HSHC and wanted to do more. People could bring dog food, cat food, toys...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

4th annual Night to Shine in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was lights, camera, action on the red carpet into South Ridge Church in Fairmont for all the guests. A moment that some have been looking forward to for a long time. “It is a great night and it is so fun to come out. I’ve...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Insulin shortage leads to panic for a Webster County woman

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) -People across the country were affected by an insulin shortage, including a woman in Webster County. Barbara Fowler was in a panic, when she discovered she couldn’t get her insulin. She discovered the shortage came as Levemir was making a new type of insulin. So,...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Special Olympics WV holds the first Polar Plunge in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the temperature, members of the Buckhannon community hopped in the water to raise money for Special Olympics West Virginia. For the first time ever, Special Olympics held Polar Plunge in Buckhannon. Attendees donated money to put on their best costumes and take turns going into...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Downtown Clarksburg Restaurant Closes its Business

Although in operation for several years, including out of Salem, a restaurant that featured sweets and plenty of other items in downtown Clarksburg has closed. According to a post on their Facebook page this week, Teddy Bee's Bakery has ceased operations. The business began out of their Harrison County home in 2018.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Witnesses recount Fairmont hotel fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday afternoon’s fire at the Clarion Inn in Fairmont left many people in need of help. 5 News saw at least 15 people outside, including several with animals that had to be rescued by firefighters. Search teams also went room to room to make sure...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Showers Expected Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout today, but some counties will be seeing some showers as they wake up tomorrow morning. This has warranted a Winter Weather Advisory to be put into effect for our southern mountain counties from 7AM to Midnight tomorrow. With wintry precipitation expected, there is a chance for some slick roads tomorrow. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on what to expect tomorrow as well as what is in store for the new week.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

