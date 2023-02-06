Scenes from Catholic Schools Week at St. Bart's in Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - St. Bartholomew Academy in Scotch Plains celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Feb. 3.

The week began with a 10:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, followed by an Open House at 11:30 a.m. St. Bartholomew Academy reports that over 38 prospective families visited the Academy and learned more about the curriculum, met with teachers, and were given tours of the school by current parents and students.

Throughout the week, St. Bart's students and staff focused each day on a different theme that highlighted pillars of Catholic Education.

Monday was ‘Celebrate our Community’. Students started a week-long “Souperbowl” food drive to help the food pantries at St. Bart’s and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The theme on Tuesday was ‘Celebrating our Students’. During this fun-filled day, students were able to earn “no homework” cards, enjoy a special snack from the Home School Association, and compete in a Spelling Bee.

Wednesday's theme was ‘Celebrate our Nation’ where parents were invited to a cultural celebration hosted by each classroom.

Thursday was ‘Celebrate Vocations’. Fr. Matthew, the Academy Chaplain, led a panel of other religious and lay people and spoke with students about the various types of vocations. The students then wrote messages of encouragement to our parish priests.

St. Bart's Catholic Schools Week celebration concluded with a Friday mass led by the 5th grader class as well as a school-wide bowling party. At this mass, two St. Bart's students received recognition. Dante Mariani received the Shea Family Scholarship and Nathan Thomas was selected as St. Bart's "Outstanding Catholic School Graduate" for the Archdiocese of Newark.




















































































