ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotch Plains, NJ

Scenes from Catholic Schools Week at St. Bart's in Scotch Plains

By John Mooney
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - St. Bartholomew Academy in Scotch Plains celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Feb. 3.

The week began with a 10:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, followed by an Open House at 11:30 a.m. St. Bartholomew Academy reports that over 38 prospective families visited the Academy and learned more about the curriculum, met with teachers, and were given tours of the school by current parents and students.

Throughout the week, St. Bart's students and staff focused each day on a different theme that highlighted pillars of Catholic Education.

Monday was ‘Celebrate our Community’. Students started a week-long “Souperbowl” food drive to help the food pantries at St. Bart’s and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The theme on Tuesday was ‘Celebrating our Students’. During this fun-filled day, students were able to earn “no homework” cards, enjoy a special snack from the Home School Association, and compete in a Spelling Bee.

Wednesday's theme was ‘Celebrate our Nation’ where parents were invited to a cultural celebration hosted by each classroom.

Thursday was ‘Celebrate Vocations’. Fr. Matthew, the Academy Chaplain, led a panel of other religious and lay people and spoke with students about the various types of vocations. The students then wrote messages of encouragement to our parish priests.

St. Bart's Catholic Schools Week celebration concluded with a Friday mass led by the 5th grader class as well as a school-wide bowling party. At this mass, two St. Bart's students received recognition. Dante Mariani received the Shea Family Scholarship and Nathan Thomas was selected as St. Bart's "Outstanding Catholic School Graduate" for the Archdiocese of Newark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYNsi_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1Hto_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNiWy_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa7k3_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIqef_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0sz7_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lj1GO_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BzDm_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtGEw_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTjk8_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IR33Y_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316hCv_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pcbzy_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN1S4_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azj2C_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10b8Jb_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDBUj_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43avOP_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nd5go_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1tqB_0kfHK09S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2EpF_0kfHK09S00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be selling a variety of goods and products, such as baking items, crystals, soaps, art, jewelry, beauty and skincare products, candles, clothing, hair accessories, and more.  Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win door prizes. All proceeds from the vendor event will be used to defray the cost of the annual 6th grade class trip. See the attached flyer for more information or click here to access a high-quality PDF version. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Resident Named to Dean’s List at Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Piscataway’s Mairead Biskey was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Biskey, who is studying Criminal Justice, has a current GPA of 3.38. Seton Hall University is a private Catholic research university located in South Orange, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.shu.edu. Have a Milestone to share? Click here to get started.  
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cardinal Dolan to Visit Church of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Katonah

KATONAH, N.Y. - His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan will visit the Church of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Katonah this weekend.  On Saturday Feb. 11, Archbishop of New York, His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan will visit the faithful of Saint Mary’s to celebrate the Mass and dedicate the newly renovated athletic facility. The long-needed project to renovate the 1950s-era gymnasium was kicked off during the summer of 2022 and recently completed, due in large part to the support of the parish community. This athletic facility is the centerpiece of the athletic program at Saint Mary’s, and will serve parishioners for many years to come. The hard work of skilled craftspeople and volunteers has resulted in a beautiful facility. Cardinal Dolan will visit the parish on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Many parishioners, youth programs from the parish, the student chorus of John F. Kennedy Catholic Prep, as well as their Student Council will all be in attendance to welcome His Eminence. A reception and dedication ceremony will immediately follow the Mass.
KATONAH, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark Students Learn Lessons from a ‘Beauty with Brains’

NEWARK, NJ — Ashley Cariño isn’t another pretty face. This reigning Miss Universe Puerto Rico has street-smarts and classroom-smarts. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Cariño passed along her education views and values to students at Newark’s Science Park High School, on Norfolk Street. As a child and teenager, Cariño struggled with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She overcame it to immerse herself in scientific studies, earning an aerospace engineering degree at the University of Central Florida. Now, her Miss Universe win is giving Cariño a broad platform to advocate for at-risk youth, and for better educational programs. That’s the message hope and higher learning she delivered...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the park restoration project. Schuld, who lives near the park on Mooney Mountain, noticed the destruction today during his morning walk. “More than 100 rocks were thrown onto the ice of the pond, soon to be at the bottom,” said the disheartened Navy veteran as he was en route to filing a police report. “The town’s citizens...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rev. Antonio Porter Will Be Installed at 8th Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

BAYONNE, NJ – Rev. Antonio Porter will be installed at the 8th pastor of Friendship Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month, Rev. Porter, born and raised in Trenton as the second of eight children, said that he left his hometown to go to college to get the skills he needed to do what he’s doing now as a minister. He said he intended to go back to Trenton to preach but got side tracked to Bayonne. Tragically, long-time pastor Rev. H. Gene Sykes, who led Friendship Baptist Church as pastor for...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.

Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday's Structure Fire in Plainfield Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire at Municipal Lot 6 at 6:39 p.m. After assessment, the fire was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a press release issued by the City of Plainfield. The fire department faced "extreme fire conditions in a covered alleyway that exposed buildings on East Front Street, Watchung Avenue, and East Second Street." While...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month.    Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant, and the author of eight books in addition to CEO of the Anderson Group and Next Level Academy. He has spoken around the world and at a number of universities such as the University of Florida, Texas Tech, and Florida State University.    The administration said Anderson's message is a powerful one and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Multiple Mayors

Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and objectives for 2023 and 2022 accomplishments. Summit Snaps captures images in, around, and about the Hilltop City. Got a picture?... Send it -- along with the appropriate photo credit -- to gelliott@tapinto.net.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation is one of this year’s key programs, as are two art exhibits at the Smithville Mansion Annex Gallery and the Worker’s House Gallery in Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton. Rowan College at Burlington County and the Burlington County Library System also have several Black History Month events scheduled, including a fashion show, dance performances and a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save The Date: Nutley VFW's Food Truck Rally Returns April 13

NUTLEY, NJ - Eat, Dance, and Be Merry! The Nutley VFW Spring Food Truck Rally returns April 13. Following the success of the 2022 events, VFW Commander Maria Hamlin and the VFW team have big plans for the event. In addition to more food trucks than before, DJ Rob Frannicola will provide a dance soundtrack to get those feet moving and calories burning!  Details are still emerging, of course the TAPinto Nutley team will be all over this story - stay tuned.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scenes from Kenilworth's Troop 83 6th Pancake Breakfast

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, Feb 12, Troop 83 hosted their sixth Annual Pancake Breakfast for members of the community, first responders and veterans. The event was a complete success with over 400 people in attendance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The boys served breakfast which included pancakes, sausages and fruit cups along with beverages to all their guests.  Please enjoy the following photos from the breakfast.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Council Honors 100th Anniversary of Broadway Loan Company

At the February 8th Council Meeting, Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, along with the Council presented the Broadway Loan Company with a proclamation celebrating the 100th Anniversary of business. The Broadway Loan Company opened in 1923 on Broadway in Long Branch in order to provide financial services to the Long Branch community. Sold to Gene Moss in the 1940’s, the Broadway Loan Company has become a family business, now operated by Gene’s daughter Marcy Moss Ansell. Both Gene and his daughter Marcy have made great contributions to, and are active members in, the Long Branch community. You may know of the...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'

CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.  Fifteen restaurants participated in last year's event. Franco Vitella from Venue 104 won last year with his signature "Italian wings," defeating 2021 champ, Ani Ramen. Owner of the now-closed Kilkenny House and close friend of Vitella, Barry O'Donovan joked about Vitella's win during an interview with TAPinto Cranford in late 2022.  O'Donovan laughed, "Franco won [King of Wing] last year, and I told him, 'Congratulations, because we were closed!'" This year's event will take place on Saturday, February 25 with a rain date of Sunday, February 26. Over 10 restaurants have already registered, according to Downtown Cranford Director Caren Demyen, with more expected to register in the coming weeks Times, competing restaurants and flavors will be released closer to the event.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards

BLOOMFIELD, NJ –  The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.  “This event is an opportunity for us to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our exceptional women,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell.  The Women to Watch awards program is open to all women who reside in Bloomfield. Criteria for the recognition include: local women who forge change in our community and the...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Over $2.3 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2023

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – Middlesex County is pleased to announce the 2023 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,326,367 to 93 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Funding support includes: Core Partners, General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year. Funding for these grants is made possible by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. Middlesex County funding partners...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy