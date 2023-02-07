ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island

While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet

While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24

ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy