Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
greaterlongisland.com
Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island
While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
localsyr.com
New York State Blues Festival announces headlining acts for 2023 NYS Fair this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival has announced its headlining acts for the 2023 festival from June 15 through 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one...
cnycentral.com
B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
An 86-year-old guitar legend will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Fest
Syracuse, N. Y. — Legendary Chicago blues player Buddy Guy will headline the 2023 New York State Blues Festival at the State Fairgrounds this summer. Guy will be just a month short of his 87th birthday when he takes the Chevy Court stage on the final night of the fest, which will run Thursday June 15, Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 this year.
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’
Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations. Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.
Nice Catch! CNY Angler Shows Off Her Biggest Yet
While Mother Nature has been mostly uncooperative this season when it comes to accommodating local snowmobilers, there are many ways to find fun in a Central New York winter. An angler from Oneonta had quite a blast reeling in the biggest fish she's ever caught. And, while she released the smallmouth bass without an official weight or length, Kayla Eramo has pictures to prove it.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
cnycentral.com
Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24
ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
