WAAY-TV
Florence man accused of trafficking fentanyl on the run after cutting off ankle monitor
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Florence man who investigators say was able to post bond and cut off his ankle monitor just days after his arrest on drug charges. The ankle monitor was later found in neighboring Sheffield. James Edward Weaver, 34, is charged with trafficking...
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
'Let's Play Too': Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
WAFF
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police...
WAFF
Jury deliberating in Aleisha Parker's murder trial
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
WAFF
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia. WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 firefighters taken to hospital for treatment after Tuscumbia apartment fire
Tuscumbia Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department and several volunteer firefighters from various departments also responded. Three firefighters were trapped for a short time and taken to Helen Keller Hospital, according to the Colbert County EMA. Several...
Hartselle family describes escape from early morning house fire
Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Hartselle on Friday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
Arrest of Casey White a ‘notable arrest’ for U.S. Marshals among 75,000 arrested in 2022
The USMS led the 11-day, multi-state manhunt for Casey White after Vicky White, a Lauderdale County Jailer, allegedly helped him escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in May.
Police officers buy Florence man new bike after his was stolen
Devon Keith told News 19 that biking has been his main method of transportation for more than two years.
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
Comments / 0