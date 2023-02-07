Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Woman’s name and details released in Ohio fatal fire and explosion
He says it is possible, although not yet confirmed by the state fire marshal's office, that the metal was from oxygen tanks in the house.
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ohio
A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Chemical release at train derailment site will help prevent explosion
With the threat of a deadly explosion after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio over the weekend, a controlled release of a dangerous chemical will take place Monday afternoon.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Horror pics reveal fiery Ohio train derailment inferno after 50-car accident triggers huge explosion and hazmat response
A MASSIVE fire has erupted after a freight train derailed, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as flames engulf the area. About 50 train cars veered off the tracks near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line on Friday at around 9pm. The derailment caused the surrounding area in East Palestine, Ohio to burst...
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
WFMJ.com
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
