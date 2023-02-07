Read full article on original website
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
Police say Kiski Township officer assaulted by DUI suspect who couldn't get ride home from station
A man who couldn’t get a ride home after being accused of DUI was charged with assaulting a Kiski Township police officer who was taking him to the Armstrong County Jail to spend the night. Mark Slagle, 45, of the 1100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity, was charged...
State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Farmington Township
FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a string of burglaries in Farmington Township. According to PA Crime Watch, Marienville-based State Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts that occurred at Cyphert’s Landscaping, located at 8162 Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Police: Intoxicated man leads police on high-speed chase on Interstate 80
Lamar, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man almost hit other vehicles as he led state police on a chase topping 100 mph on Interstate 80 west in Clinton County. The Honda Civic driven by Joseph F. Fisher, 42, of Elizabethtown, was stopped when police blocked his car after he fled on 20-plus mile stretch of highway, according to Trooper Matthew Dillon of PSP Lamar. Police had attempted to pull Fisher...
Police: Woman had thousands of dollars worth of drugs in her Elk County apartment
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after $2000 worth of drugs were found at her residence, according to police. Heather Rose Watson, 28, is accused of having multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment when policed completed a warranted search last month. On Jan. 18, […]
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
DuBois Man Accused of Signing Documents Under False Name During DUI Arrest
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney filed a laundry list of charges against a DuBois man accused of signing documents with a false name after he was arrested for DUI and related charges. Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Tony Jay...
Man sentenced up to 25 years in prison for raping 6 women in Centre County, AG says
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six women over a nine-year period in State College will be spending decades behind bars. Kevin Mullen, 51, was sentenced by President Judge Jonathan Grine on Friday to serve between 10 to 25 years in state prison, according to the […]
DA: COVID outbreak prompts delay of pre-trial hearing in Altoona double homicide case
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Blair County District Attorney's office confirmed that a recent COVID outbreak at the county jail has resulted in pre-trial motions being delayed in a double homicide case from 2020. Officials say Onya Lewis and Isiah Payne were scheduled to have a...
Pa. woman who claims to be 'Egyptian goddess' accused of setting home and chicken coop on fire, killing 1
ALTOONA, Pa. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old woman faces 30 charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly setting a home on fire, which killed a 75-year-old man. According to a statement, on Feb. 15, 2022, Altoona Police and Fire Department officials responded to a fire at 118 E. 5th Ave. after an occupant escaped out of a second-story window and called for help at a neighbor’s house. Three firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze, and officials located a deceased male in the home.
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting
We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
