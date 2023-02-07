ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Woman suffered concussion during beating by New Kensington man; felony charges filed

An Arnold woman suffered a concussion and multiple facial injuries when a man repeatedly punched her in the head and choked her, according to authorities. Nathan Fletcher Clarke, 58, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Police accuse Arnold man of dealing drugs after fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills found during raid

An Arnold man was accused of being a drug dealer after police said they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills and other evidence when they raided his house last week. Dante Demetrius Scott, 33, of the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARNOLD, PA
abc23.com

New Details in Arson/Murder Case

Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Woman Charged in Theft

An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting

We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA

