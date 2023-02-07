Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
Police: Woman suffered concussion during beating by New Kensington man; felony charges filed
An Arnold woman suffered a concussion and multiple facial injuries when a man repeatedly punched her in the head and choked her, according to authorities. Nathan Fletcher Clarke, 58, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Police accuse Arnold man of dealing drugs after fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills found during raid
An Arnold man was accused of being a drug dealer after police said they found fentanyl, crystal meth, marked bills and other evidence when they raided his house last week. Dante Demetrius Scott, 33, of the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue was charged with two felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
abc23.com
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
fox8tv.com
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
Somerset duo jailed after being caught with drugs, weapons, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man and woman are in jail after they were caught driving under the influence and with suspected drugs. Connor Chistner, 25, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of Somerset were pulled over on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Pennsylvania State Police. PSP received a call about the two being […]
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
Family of Warren County man accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary...
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
fox8tv.com
2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting
We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
Police say Kiski Township officer assaulted by DUI suspect who couldn't get ride home from station
A man who couldn’t get a ride home after being accused of DUI was charged with assaulting a Kiski Township police officer who was taking him to the Armstrong County Jail to spend the night. Mark Slagle, 45, of the 1100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity, was charged...
Allegheny Township woman accused of letting 3-year-old wander along busy road
An Allegheny Township woman who told police she didn’t know her 3-year-old left the house and walked a mile along a busy road to a Family Dollar store was ordered to stand trial. Micala Nicole Edinger, 26, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive, was held for court on...
Scammers have Pittsburgh in their crosshairs with 3 top schemes
Channel 11 is committed to helping you protect your money. And right now, our region is in the crosshairs of scammers. In 2021, Pennsylvania was ranked in the Top 10 for states at the highest risk of identity theft and fraud.
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
