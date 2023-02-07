ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi invited as special guest for Biden's State of the Union address

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Police bodycam, security footage released in Paul Pelosi attack 03:22

WASHINGTON -- Still on the mend from a frightening home invasion assault, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, will be sitting in the first lady's viewing box for Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Pelosi is among the special guests invited by the Biden administration, a list that includes Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the suspect who allegedly killed 11 people in Monterey Park shooting last month,  U2 lead singer Bono and Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

ALSO READ:

It will be a rare public appearance for Paul Pelosi since October's attack inside the couple's San Francisco home left him with serious head and other injuries.

David DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges in state court including attempted murder. There is also a parallel prosecution going on in federal court where the Richmond man has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping .

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is being held without bail.

The images from the SFPD bodycams were made public in late January after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy -- at the legal urging of news outlets -- ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret.

The early morning break-in and assault on Oct. 28 at the Pelosi's Pacific Heights home sent shockwaves across the nation's divided political landscape.

David DePape (L) and Paul Pelosi are seen struggling over a hammer at Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, October 28, 2022. San Francisco Superior Court

Along with the body cam video, the release of evidence included the 911 call, home security footage, and a portion of an interview conducted with DePape.

The police body camera video shows officers approaching the home and knocking on the front door. After a few seconds, the front door opens, revealing Pelosi standing alongside DePape. Both are holding onto a hammer, and DePape is gripping Pelosi's wrist.

The police exchange a few words with the men, and officers order DePape to drop the hammer.

"Um, nope," DePape responds, yanking the hammer away and swinging it at Pelosi.

Police then rush into the home and pull DePape off Pelosi, who remained on the floor. Police can be heard requesting backup as they handcuffed DePape.

The 82-year-old Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his arms and hands and underwent surgery after the attack.

DePape, 42, allegedly broke into the home shortly after 2 a.m. and demanded to know where the congresswoman was. Paul Pelosi was eventually able to make a surreptitious 911 call that authorities have said likely saved his life.

Security camera video (edited for brevity):

Paul Pelosi attack: Security camera video shows break-in by David DePape 02:14

The home security footage shows DePape walking up to a back patio door and peering inside before walking away and retrieving two backpacks. DePape is then seen putting on gloves and breaking the glass of the patio door before entering the home.

Comments / 62

Catz
3d ago

Now I'm definitely not going to watch.Joe has Caused so many problems he will not address Anything that is of importance. He's a joke. It needs to explain why he is taking five billion dollars away from medicare. He is disgusting.

Reply(1)
24
BigDickPrinceArthas
3d ago

Lmao. This was the plan from the beginning. He'll talk about "political violence" and make republicans the culprits and the media will follow through. Anyone who can't see this is blind. 🐑🐑🐑

Reply(1)
21
64leo
3d ago

Maybe the 12 families that lost a family member from the great withdrawal from Afghanistan and officials from border States in the south should crash the party. I Think Trump and his whole past administration should go as well, the Democrats love to place fault on Trump let’s level the playing field and have Trump there now if they were to do that I might watch it. This will just be another fiction speech by the empty suit and his mob!!

Reply(2)
16
 

