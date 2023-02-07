ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayley Williams Shocks Fans By Debuting New Paramore Song & Flashing Crowd

Photo: Getty Images

Paramore went home to Nashville last night (February 6) to perform an intimate album release show.

The trio took the stage at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House, where they unveiled a brand new song titled "Running Out Of Time" ahead of releasing their upcoming sixth studio album This Is Why on Friday. Paramore performed "Running Out Of Time" live for the first time for the lucky attendees during the concert's encore.

“This is a song about how I’m always late to everything,” singer Hayley Williams told the audience to introduce the track. “It’s not that deep… it’s really not that deep. Unless you want to think about the planet dying, and then it can be that deep.” Check out footage from the performance below.

The 19-song set also gave Paramore's most recent singles "C’est Comme Ça" and "The News" their live debuts. Elsewhere in the night, Williams and Co. covered Loretta Lynn and incorporated Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion 's "WAP" into their own "MIsery Business" —during which, Williams flashed the audience.

Paramore are gearing up to join Taylor Swift on her highly anticipated Eras Tour . “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift told Billboard . “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality, and artistic integrity.”

