Tyreek Tales: Pro Bowl, Chiefs, Where his 2022 Season Ranks in Dolphins History

As one would expect, a big storyline at Super Bowl LVII this week is the Kansas City Chiefs' ability to return to the Super Bowl despite trading away the most dynamic wide receiver in the NFL.

That receiver, of course, is Tyreek Hill, who maybe wasn't missed in Kansas City but most definitely validated the Miami Dolphins' decision to send five draft picks to the Chiefs to get him before giving him a lucrative long-term contract extension.

Hill's first season in Miami was good enough to have him represent the Dolphins at the Pro Bowl Games (more on that later), but more importantly earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro first team.

Hill did something that no Dolphins wide receiver had been able to accomplish since the 1970s, joining Paul Warfield and Nat Moore as the only Dolphins wide receivers to earn first-team AP All-Pro recognition.

Forget about wide receivers, though, Hill's performance in 2022 was an all-timer for the Dolphins. In going through team history, it easily would have to rank in the top 10.

THE TOP 10 INDIVIDUAL SEASONS IN MIAMI DOLPHINS HISTORY

This actually is how we'd rank the top 10 greatest individual seasons in team history:

1 — QB Dan Marino, 1984: Is there really any debate? The records Marino set while earning MVP honors (5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdowns) have been broken, but given the rules at the time and the rules now, this just might be the greatest passing season in NFL history.

2 — RB Ricky Williams, 2002: The Dolphins paid a hefty price to get Williams in March of 2002, but he paid immediate dividends by rushing for a league-leading 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns. His season included three 200-yard performances.

3 — WR Tyreek Hill, 2022: Hill more than set franchise records for receptions and receiving yards, he had a huge impact on the Dolphins offense with the room he helped create because of the way defenses covered him out of his respect for his speed.

4 — DE Jason Taylor, 2006: There were a few Jason Taylor seasons from which to choose, but how can you not go with his 2006 performance when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after having 13.5 sacks, an incredible nine forced fumbles and two pick-sixes.

5 — QB Chad Pennington, 2008: Signed in August after the Jets released him to make room for Brett Favre, Pennington played a key rule in the dramatic turnaround from 1-15 to AFC East champs. Pennington tied for second in NFL MVP voting after leading the league with a 67.4 completion percentage and had a passer rating of 97.4.

6 — QB Bob Griese, 1977: Along with his usual great job as field general, Griese led the league in touchdown passes and passer rating on his way to earning NFL MVP honors.

7 — S Dick Anderson, 1973: Anderson became the first Dolphins player to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he led the league with eight interceptions, including four in a Monday night victory against Pittsburgh.

8 — CB Xavien Howard, 2020: Howard got himself into the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation while tying the franchise record with 10 interceptions and lead all NFL cornerbacks with more than 10 starts with an opponent passer rating when targeted of 48.3.

9 — LB Zach Thomas, 1998: Thomas was a playmaker from his rookie season in 1996, but he really took off in his third year when he earned his first of five All-Pro nods. He also was third in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting after finishing with 137 tackles, three interceptions, two pick-sixes, and two sacks.

10 — DE Doug Betters, 1983: Betters was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 16 sacks and recovering four fumbles.

TYREEK HILL AND THE PRO BOWL

As Pro Bowls go, Hill certainly had an eventful afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The NFL unveiled a new look this year with what became the Pro Bowl Games, highlighted by a flag football game.

Hill caught the first pass of the game when was gained 9 yards on a reception from Tyler Huntley, but his two highlights came when Jalen Ramsey put his body into him after he completed a touchdown after taking a later from Davante Adams and then when he was used on defense, came in on a blitz and batted down a pass from Kirk Cousins.

The NFL actually kept stats for the game, and for those interested, Hill ended up with two catches for 31 yards and the one touchdown.

WILL CHIEFS MISS TYREEK HILL AGAINST THE EAGLES?

While the Chiefs were able to get back to the Super Bowl without Hill, it remains to be seen whether they can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles without him.

The Chiefs did defeat the Eagles in the regular season in 2021, but they needed everything Hill gave them to do so.

In a 42-30 victory at Lincoln Financial Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns for Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles clearly have to be happy they don't have to see Hill on Sunday.

