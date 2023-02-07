Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Related
Super Bowl 57 - Will the Chiefs and Eagles both score 20+ points?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is now only a day away as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. With the big...
Super Bowl 57 props: First play run or pass odds & picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is now only a few short hours away as the Chiefs and Eagles are set to play for the Lombardi...
Super Bowl score prediction, betting odds & pick for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 will feature two powerhouse teams with impressive 16-3 records, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This...
Super Bowl double agent: Eagles secretly sign NFL coach to prepare for Kansas City Chiefs
The Super Bowl now has a double agent. Vic Fangio — who will become the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator — secretly was signed to a two-week contract to help the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to nfl.com, “ ......
SILive.com/Advance staffer predictions favor the Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl 57 | Check out our predictions
Most every talking head or sports journalist is making predictions for Super Bowl 57, which will be played Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. So SILive.com and the Advance’s staffers wanted to get into the act, too, with our annual selections on who will win...
Best FanDuel deposit bonus code scores $3,000 for Super Bowl 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Want to bet on Super Bowl 2023 without the sweat? You’ll want to claim FanDuel’s outstanding welcome bonus. Join FanDuel here...
Caesars Sportsbook promo unlocks up to $1,250 + more: Use code SILIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 goes down on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off in Arizona for the Vince Lombardi...
Caesars New York promo code SILIVEFULL: Score $1,250 on Super Bowl 57
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle in Super Bowl 57, which will kick off on Sunday evening at...
Donald Trump slams Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will have millions of admirers around the world glued to the television for halftime of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Safe to say Donald Trump won’t be one of them. According to Yahoo Sports, the former President slammed Rihanna Thursday on Truth Social. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be...
After kidney donation, Chiefs fan to attend Super Bowl alongside Eagles fan
Two Marine Corps veterans who share a kidney will cheer for opposite teams, side-by-side, at Sunday’s Super Bowl game. John Gladwell, a 44-year-old Chiefs fan, and 39-year-old Billy Welsh, an Eagles fan, both met in the Marines, according to KMBC. They did not not along at first. Want to...
Pete Davidson seen enjoying gig as 2023 Pro Bowl captain on social media
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pete Davidson has recently been in the news for everything from the filming of his new series Bupkis, to who he’s dating these days. But now Davidson is commanding media attention on the football field. That’s because the 29-year-old actor, who hails from Great Kills,...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0