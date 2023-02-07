Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
My Search for the Just-Right Pair of Retro Sneakers Has Come to an End
The style-obsessed always have a sartorial white whale at any given moment: a particular item they're hunting, aggressively or passively, and hunger for with a focus that can verge on madness. It's never just any old thing, either—how could it be? If it was your run-of-the-mill trench or blazer, the jig would be up in an instant.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Bringing Preppy Back in a Gucci Sweater Vest and Pinstripe Blazer
If you want to find new ways to infuse the preppy aesthetic into your wardrobe, look no further than Dua Lipa's latest photo dump. The "Don't Start Now" singer shared photos on Instagram of herself from a recent trip to Barcelona. During a wine-tasting tour, Lipa dressed up in a preppy ensemble composed of this season's trendiest pieces.
Harper's Bazaar
#TheBrand | Why Le 17 Septembre's quiet luxury should be on your radar
Each month, we look into an exciting and innovative label that is taking the fashion world by storm in our regular feature #TheBrand. This time, we turn the spotlight on Korean label Le 17 Septembre, a brand known for its fashion-forward capsule classics. “Quiet luxury is our brand’s philosophy,” founder...
Harper's Bazaar
How the Luar Show Became New York Fashion Week's Crowning Finale
On a recent afternoon in Sunset Park’s Industry City, the fashion designer Raul Lopez—whose brand, Luar, is his first name spelled backwards—was in the midst of planning his Fall 2023 collection. In his small office, where he sits with two assistants, paisley fabrics and pinstripes were stuffed neatly onto two clothing racks. The room smelled good, like honey and musk. On the wall behind the desk were pinned a few papers—“Time flies when you’re traumatized,” scribbled on an index card—and a pair of ladylike leather gloves.
Harper's Bazaar
The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week's Fall 2023 Shows
Stand outside any New York Fashion Week show in February and you’re likely to hear a handful of editors complaining about their outfits. There’s typically an unexpected snow storm or a dramatic rainy downpour that causes everyone to add some unwanted layers to their pre-planned front row looks. But the official first day of fashion week was even more unexpected than usual, because the weather actually cooperated for once.
Harper's Bazaar
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross's Signature Curly Hair Routine
It's no secret that actress and Pattern founder Tracee Ellis Ross is well-known for her enviable, gravity-defying curls. In the latest episode of How I Do, the star showcases the step-by-step process behind shaping her signature coif. Shop Tracee's Favorites for Curly Hair. From cleansing with her brand's culty Hydration...
Harper's Bazaar
These 2 Hawaiian Designers Are Modernizing a Beloved Local Tradition
Two lifelong friends, Hawaii natives, are modernizing an old, beloved local tradition with their meaningful new jewelry band, HIE. Meleana Estes and Noël Shaw, born and raised in the distant islands, were each welcomed into the world like many Hawaiian women: their births marked by gold bangles engraved with their names.
Harper's Bazaar
Fashion highlights from the 2023 Brit Awards
The stars descended on the O2 Arena in London last night to celebrate the last 12 months in music at the annual Brit Awards, which this year was celebrating its 30th anniversary. And, as usual, there was plenty of head-turning style on display. Lizzo, who also performed on the night,...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna’s Off-the-Shoulder Shearling Coat and Crocodile Skirt Are Fresh off the Alaïa Runway
Ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday, Rihanna made an appearance wearing an ensemble fresh off Alaïa's runway. At a press conference today for the halftime show with Apple Music Radio host Nadeska Alexis, Rihanna stepped onstage wearing a look from the designer's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a black leather coat with a dark brown shearling lining draped over her, exposing one side of her shoulders. Underneath, she wore a form-fitting skirt with a sparkling silver croc-embossed pattern. The skirt additionally featured two thigh-high leg slits, amply showing off her lace-up snakeskin heels.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Cropped Turtleneck with Ripped Sweatpants
Jennifer Lopez's latest off-duty look brings a surprising denim trend to the world of athleisure. The superstar was spotted heading to an LA dance studio in an elevated spin on her signature workout look. The "Jenny From the Block" singer looked cozy in a cropped knit sweater, featuring a loose turtleneck, and a pair of white drawstring joggers with distressed patches and two knee-baring holes. She also added a pair of black high-waisted bike shorts, which peeked over the waist of the sweats.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Looks Cool in a Leather Trenchcoat and Denim Shorts
Hailey Bieber can incorporate a leather jacket into any look. The model was photographed during a casual day out with her husband Justin Bieber and her bestie Justine Skye, where she layered a sleek coat over a comfy, ab-bearing look. She wore a full-length black leather trench with squared shoulders over a gray cropped knit sweater, a white tee, and a pair of denim shorts that hit just above the knee.
Harper's Bazaar
Rodarte’s Cobweb Knits Reminded Me Why I Love Fashion
It’s been a few seasons since Rodarte showed at New York Fashion Week, and Laura and Kate Mulleavy’s witchy dreamscapes have been sorely missed. Kicking off the official start to the Fall 2023 season yesterday, the Californian sisters went big, filling the former Williamsburg Savings Bank—a grand Classical Revival structure complete with frescoed dome and mosaic marble floors—with a silver banquet mise en scène and so much Gothic prettiness.
