Tarleton Football mourns death of assistant coach and former player, Marc Martinez
STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Football announced Friday that longtime assistant coach and former player Marc Martinez has died following a car accident in the Stephenville area Friday morning. “This is a terrible day in the Texan Football program,” head coach Todd Whitten said. “Coach Martinez was not only a great...
No danger to public following multiple shootings in Erath County
The public is not in danger following reports of multiple shootings in Erath County on Friday, February 10. According to officials with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Private Road 1610 near Dublin on Friday evening to find two people shot.
