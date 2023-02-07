ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

theflashtoday.com

No danger to public following multiple shootings in Erath County

The public is not in danger following reports of multiple shootings in Erath County on Friday, February 10. According to officials with the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Private Road 1610 near Dublin on Friday evening to find two people shot.
ERATH COUNTY, TX

