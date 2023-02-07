Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kjluradio.com
Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia
A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kwos.com
Columbia bridge murder suspect to appear in court on Friday
A man charged with throwing a Columbia woman to her death from the Highway 63 overpass over Clark lane in October is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for the horrific killing of 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit. Columbia Police say Schmit was thrown to her death from the overpass, which is near the Clark lane Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the victim was thrown 38 feet to her death. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say Schmit suffered severe spine injuries and had internal bleeding.
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Bunceton man suffered serious injuries after his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado crashed Friday morning in Cooper County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The crash occurred on Highway 98, just west of Rose Cottage Lane. The Chevrolet – driven by Wesley Gander, 51 – started going off the right The post Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Mexico man missing since Friday night
A search is underway for a missing Audrain County man. The Mexico Public Safety Department reports it was contacted by the missing man’s cousin Saturday morning around 10 a.m. to report her cousin, Randy Kniepfel, 64, hadn’t arrived for work earlier that morning. After the cousin heard from Kniepfel’s employer, the cousin went to his apartment and found no one home.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
kjluradio.com
Bunceton man seriously injured when he wrecks his truck near Boonville
A Cooper County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck just east of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton, was driving on Highway 98 Friday morning when he drove off the edge of the road, then overcorrected, causing his truck to overturn.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City teen reported missing on her 15th birthday
UPDATE: Jayla Nilges has been safely located. A Jefferson City teen is reported as missing. Missouri Missing reports Jayla Nilges, 15, was last seen at her home on Tuesday, February 7 as she took out the trash. Her family says they think Jayla has been seen with three people they don’t know who go by the names, Kassie, Kelvin, and Bunny. Nilges' disappearance coincides with her birthday.
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to plan ahead for Super Bowl weekend as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday. The post Police, troopers looking out for drunk and impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
kwos.com
A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight
A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
