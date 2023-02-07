Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
WMBF
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
WXII 12
Tyler Doyle | Search for missing Myrtle Beach boater in the Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in theNorth Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'
Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
WMBF
3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person. 23 year-old Noah Douglas Jackson was last seen leaving his house on Kay Todd Rd in Leland, and then traveling by foot on HWY 17 on Thursday, February 9. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in the Little River area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey heading south on the road struck the pedestrian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
wfxb.com
Navy Vessel Made A Pit Stop In North Myrtle Beach
On Thursday, a not so regular vessel came ashore on part of the North Strand. A Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion was posted up on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posed for a picture with the...
wpde.com
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
WATCH: Sea turtles released after rehabilitation in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
