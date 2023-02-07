JUST IN: 355 UGA Student-Athletes Make Academic Honor Roll

The University of Georgia has released the 2022 fall semester honor roll, with 355 student-athletes making the cut.

Of the 355 student-athletes, 19 garnered Presidential Scholar honors for finishing the semester with a perfect 4.00 GPA while taking 14 or more hours. The Presidential Scholars for fall 2022 include: baseball players Zachary DeVito (Lithia, Fla.) and Cole Wagner (Lewisberry, Pa.), football player Jared Zirkel (Kerrville, Texas), men’s tennis player Philip Henning (Bloemfontein, South Africa), men’s track and field team member Nicolas Fontova (Atlanta, Ga.), equestrian team members Austin Layer (Waynesboro, Ga.), Caitlin Lyons (Mead, Wash.), and Aphrodite Papandreou (Houston, Texas), women’s golfers Isabella Holpfer (Vienna, Austria), soccer players Morgan Hart (Charlotte, N.C.) and Madison Haugen (Cumming, Ga.), softball players Tyler Ellison (McDonough, Ga.) and Britton Rogers (Cypruss, Texas), women’s swimming and diving team members Shea Furse (Manchester By The Sea, Mass.), Elizabeth Isakson (Marietta, Ga.), and Briana Roberson (Fulshear, Texas), women’s tennis player Alexandra Vecic (Singen, Germany), women’s track and field team member Samantha Aromin (Marietta, Ga.), and volleyball player Kaitlin Fournier (Elizabeth, Pa.).



An additional 24 student-athletes finished the semester with a 4.00 GPA, including baseball player Mason Laplante (Allen, Texas), football players Warren Ericson (Suwanee, Ga.) and Kearis Jackson (Fort Valley, Ga.), men’s swimming and diving team member Charlie Stout, men’s track and field team members Cooper Bocko (Cumming, Ga.) and Alejandro Collins (Peachtree City, Ga.), equestrian riders Sara Lewis (Washington, Ind.) and Spencer Toohill (Round Hill, Va.), women’s golfer Caterina Don (Pinerolo, Italy), soccer player Abby Boyan (Spring Lake, N.J.), softball player Shelby Walters (Cohutta, Ga.), women’s swimming and diving team members Callie Dickinson (Virginia Beach, Va.), Reilly McCabe (St. John’s, Fla.), and Abby McCulloh (Lilburn, Ga.), women’s track and field team members Aleesa de Castro, Julia Harisay (Athens, Ga.), Courtney Long (Acworth, Ga.), Titiana Marsh (Chester, Va.), Zoe Pollock (Oxford, United Kingdom), and Autumn Wilson (Austin, Texas), and volleyball players Ana Bleeker (Windermere, Fla.), Meghan Froemming, Tori Harper (Reno, Nv.), and Sage Naves.



Seventy-one student-athletes on the Honor Roll also garnered Dean's List honors after earning a 3.50 GPA or higher while taking 14 hours or more. The Dean's List includes the following student-athletes: baseball players Bryce Melear (Evans, Ga.), DJ Radtke (Marietta, Ga.), and Coleman Willis (Warner Robbins, Ga.), football players Bear Alexander (Terrell, Texas), Samuel Johnson (Lilburn, Ga.), Drew Southern (Cumming, Ga.), Matthew Sumlin (Smyrna, Ga.), and Sedrick Van Pran (New Orelans, La.), men’s golfer Maxwell Ford (Peachtree Corners, Ga.), men’s swimming and diving team members Steven Insixiengmay, Colton McGrady, Samuel Powe, Aaron Seymour, and Clayton Whetstine, men’s tennis players Filipe Costa (Roswell, Ga.), Thomas Paulsell (Seattle, Wash.), and Ethan Quinn (Fresno, Calif.), men’s track and field team members Caleb Cavanaugh (Houston, Texas) and Tyler Fox, equestrian team members Emily Blecher (Shdema, Isreal), Courtney Blumer (Monroe, N.C.), Alyvia Dixon (Hickory Corners, Mich.), Kinsey Cooper (Montrose, Ga.), Isabella David (Holmdel, N.J.), Jordan Davis (Madisonville, Texas), Ella Duffy (Marietta, Ga.), Quinn Eisenfeld (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Jessica Guginsky (Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.), Agnes Hahn (Richmond, Va.), Tori Kendle (New Albany, Ohio), Harper Lawson (Lincoln, Neb.), Rachel McMullen (Chagrin Falls, Ohio), Sophia Pilla (Ridgefield, Conn.), Ada Rohan (Montpelier, Vt.), Hannah Smith (Winston Salem, N.C.), women’s golfer Candice Mahe (Gourin, France), gymnasts Amanda Cashman (Belle Mead, N.J.), Vanessa Deniz (Millstone Township, N.J.), and Jacquie Moran (Santa Cruz, Calif.), soccer players Faith Ferrer (Atlanta, Ga.), Millie Filson (Gainesville, Ga.), Cate Hardin (Marietta, Ga.), Mia Parkhurst (Atherton, Calif.), Taylor Rish (Alpharetta, Ga.), McKenzie Solomon (Atlanta, Ga.), Alyssa Stadeker (Smyrna, Ga.), and Nicole Vernis (North Palm Beach, Fla.), softball players Payden Bordeau (Apopka, Fla.), Lauren Burnett (Mansfield, Ga.), Jayda Kearney (Columbus, N.J.), and Marisa Miller (Suwanee, Ga.), women’s swimming and diving team members Olivia Dellatorre (Watkinsville, Ga.), Elsa Fretz (Bristol, Ind.), Zoie Hartman (Danville, Calif.), Millie Sansome (Marlo, England), Heidi Stalkfleet (Iowa City, Ia.), Meghan Wenzel (Hatfield, Pa.), women’s tennis players Guillermina Grant (Montevideo, Uruguay), Mell Reasco (Quito, Ecuador), and Dasha Vidmanova (Prague, Czech Republic), women’s track and field team members Sophia Baker (Cumming, Ga.), Lorel Golden (Marietta, Ga.), Audrey Knoper (Thorntown, Ind.), Katherine Law (Jefferson, Ga.), Gracie O'Neal (Chickamauga, Ga.), Nina Ouellette (Sandy Springs, Ga.), Jane Sandel (Sandy Springs, Ga.), Victoria Schneider, and Mary Caitlin Schroeder (Jefferson, Ga.), and volleyball players Kacie Evans (Wadsworth, Ohio) and Estelle Haugen (Excelsior, Minn.).



The following student-athletes were also to the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll for the fall:



Baseball

3.50- 3.99

Ben Anderson (LaGrange, Ga.), Charles Condon (Marietta, Ga.), Will David (Atlanta, Ga.), Sebastian Murillo (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

3.00-3.49

Luke Boykin (Jesup, Ga.), Collin Caldwell (Powder Springs, Ga.), Leighton Finley (Richmond Hill, Ga.), Blake Gillespie (Lula, Ga.), Charlie Goldstein (Alpharetta, Ga.), Fernando Gonzalez (Panama City, Panama), Parks Harber (Atlanta, Ga.), Kaiden Knowles (Perry, Ga.), Tripp Moore, Will Pearson (Watkinsville, Ga.), Michael Polk (Milton, Ga.), Eric Rhadans (Acworth, Ga.), JD Smith, Joshua Stinson (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Connor Tate (Bishop, Ga.), Joshua Tate (Peachtree City, Ga.), Lane Watkins

Men’s Basketball

3.50- 3.99

Braelen Bridges (Atlanta, Ga.), Jaxon Etter (Woodstock, Ga.), Brandon Klatsky (Colts Neck, N.J.)

3.00-3.49

Frank Anselem (Lagos, Nigeria), Justin Hill (Houston, Texas), Jailyn Ingram (Madison, Ga.), KyeRon Lindsay, MA Moncrieffe (Toronto, Ontario), Kario Oquendo (Titusville, Fla.)

Football

3.50- 3.99

Henry Bates (Waycross, Ga.), Drew Bobo (Auburn, Ala.), Brooks Bortle (Roswell, Ga.), Joseph Daniels (Johns Creek, Ga.), Collin Drake (Ennis, Texas), Jacob Fleming (Atlanta, Ga.), Terrell Foster (Kennesaw, Ga.), Braxton Hicks (Tiger, Ga.), Cooper Johnson (Cumming, Ga.), Marvin Jones (Sunrise, Fla.), Parker Jones (Albany, Ga.), Chad Lindberg (Legue City, Texas), Ladd McConkey (Chatsworth, Ga.), Jackson Muschamp (Columbia, S.C.), Jack Podlesny (St. Simons Island, Ga.), Patrick Taylor (Johns Creek, Ga.), George Vining (Macon, Ga.), Payne Walker (Suwanee, Ga.), Weston Wallace (Eatonton, Ga.)

3.00-3.49

Luke Bennett (Blackshear, Ga.), Dominick Blaylock (Marietta, Ga.), Grant Briscoe (Carrollton, Ga.), Luke Collins (Birmingham, Ala.), David Daniel (Woodstock, Ga.), Oscar Delp (Cumming, Ga.), Arik Gilbert (Marietta, Ga.), Ryland Goede (Kennesaw, Ga.), Daniel Jackson (Gainesville, Ga.), Randon Jernigan (Brunswick, Ga.), Noah Jones (Cairo, Ga.), CJ Madden (Ellenwood, Ga.), Warren McClendon (Brunswick, Ga.), Mekhi Mews (Grayson, Ga.), William Mote (Hoover, Ala.), Bill Norton (Memphis, Tenn.), Nathan Priestley (Los Angeles, Calif.), Branson Robinson (Canton, Miss.), Christopher Smith (Atlanta, Ga.), Colby Smith (Danielsville, Ga.), Nazir Stackhouse (Stone Mountain, Ga.), Gunner Stockton (Tiger, Ga.), Miles Thornton (Tyrone, Ga.), Brock Vandagriff (Bogart, Ga.), Tramel Walthour (Hinesville, Ga.), Shone Washington (New Orleans, La.), Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.), Jared Wilson (Winston Salem, N.C.)

Men’s Golf

3.00-3.49

Buck Brumlow (Cartersville, Ga.), Nicolas Cassidy (Johns Creek, Ga.), Connor Creasy (Abingdon, Va.), J.T. Herman (Hilton Head Island, S.C.), Carter Loflin (Duluth, Ga.), Caleb Manuel (Topsham, Maine), Blake Parkman (Cumming, Ga.), Michael Shears (Franklin, Tenn.), Ben Van Wyk (George, South Africa)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

3.50- 3.99

Andrew Abruzzo (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Brennan Cheney (Danville, Calif.), Nolan Lewis (Thomasville, Ga.), Kevin Li (Fujian, China), Charles Logan (Watkinsville, Ga.), Peter Sacca (Peachtree Corners, Ga.), Tyler Schroeder (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif.)

3.00-3.49

Jackson Bates (Athens, Ga.), Tommy-Lee Camblong (Villelongue de la Salanque, France), Cooper Cook (Roswell, Ga.), Zachary Franklin (Roswell, Ga.), Zachary Hils (Lexington, Ky.), Rhett Hopkins (Annapolis, Md.), Ananda Lim (Marietta, Ga.), Jake Magahey (Dacula, Ga.), Mitchell Norton (Acworth, Ga.), Samuel Parker (Savannah, Ga.), Kristian Pitshugin (Kiryat Ata, Israel), Riley Scruggs (Newnan, Ga.)

Men’s Tennis

3.50- 3.99

Trent Bryde (Suwanee, Ga.), Blake Croyder (Marietta, Ga.), Teodor Giusca (Bucharest, Romania)

3.00-3.49

Britton Johnston (Snellville, Ga.), Miguel Pena Perez (Castellon de la Plana, Spain)

Men’s Track and Field

3.50- 3.99

Matthew Boling (Houston, Texas), Mac Howie (Dunwoody, Ga.), Davis Potts (Watkinsville, Ga.), Zachary Roe (Atlanta, Ga.), Alon Rogow (Dunwoody, Ga.), Will Sumner (Caton, Ga.)

3.00-3.49

John-Isaac Autry (Augusta, Ga.), Gavin Beverage (Ona, W.V.), Samuel Bowers (Milton, Ga.), Johannes Erm (Tallinn, Estonia), Elija Godwin (Covington, Ga.), Noah Hayes, Cole Heron (Marietta, Ga.), Wesley John (Watkinsville, Ga.), Ethan Nordman (Hoschton, Ga.), Clayborn Pender (Winder, Ga.), Seth White (Jasper, Ga.)

Women’s Basketball

3.50- 3.99

Amiya Evans (Tampa, Fla.), Savannah Henderson (Orlando, Fla.)

3.00-3.49

Malury Bates (Roanoke, Va.), Chloe Chapman (Mitchellville, Md.), Fatima Diakhate (Gatineau, Quebec, Canada), Jordan Isaacs (Alpharetta, Ga.), Alisha Lewis (Wallingford, Pa.), Javyn Nicholson (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Audrey Warren (Springfield, Mo.)

Equestrian

3.50- 3.99

Leah Anderson (Monroe, Wash.), Tessa Brown (Bloomfield, Conn.), Hayley Freeman (Grayson, Ga.), Kendall Gill (Leesburg, Ga.), Emma Reichow (Menlo Park, Calif.)

3.00-3.49

Anna Bohn (Marietta, Ga.), Jax Bound (Fort Atkinson, Wisc.), Ceci Bresch (Barrington, Ill.), Hannah Jane Lucas (Ridgeway, S.C.), Sophie Lucas (Mechanicsville, Va.), Jada Mark (Sumter, S.C.), Kendall McClintock (Galena, Ohio), Kalli Meagher (Virginia Beach, Va.), Bay Noland-Armstrong (Harrison Township, Mich.), Catalina Peralta (Geneva, Fla.), Hailey Royce (Wellington, Fla.), Isabelle Song (Charlotte, N.C.), Allie Ann Wheeler (Coolige, Ga.)

Women’s Golf

3.00-3.49

LoraLie Cowart (Carrollton, Ga.), Caroline Craig (Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.), Celeste Dao (Notre-Dame-de-l’lile-Perrot, Quebec)

Gymnastics

3.50- 3.99

Haley De Jong (Vancouver, Canada), Sandra Elsadek (Venice, Fla.), Ariel Posen (Manalapan, N.J.), Eryn Williams (Knoxville, Tenn.)

3.00-3.49

Josey Angeny (Elizabethtown, Pa.), Sidney Fitzgerald (Evans, Ga.), Loulie Hattaway (Blakely, Ga.), Naya Howard (Chesapeake, Va.), Nicole King (Johns Creek, Ga.), JaFree Scott (Independence, Mo.)

Soccer

3.50- 3.99

Jessica Dunn (Charlotte, N.C.), Ellie Gilbert (Atlanta, Ga.), Ruby Hellstrom (San Diego, Calif.), Mallie McKenzie (Roswell, Ga.), Dani Murguia (Cleburne, Texas), Tori Penn (Atlanta, Ga.), Cecily Stoute (Atlanta, Ga.), Sutton Webb (Salisbury, N.C.)

3.00-3.49

Liz Beardsley (Lakeland, Fla.), Jordan Brown (Las Vegas, Nevada), Emilie Cook (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Jada Gibson (San Diego, Calif.), Dasia Torbert (Buford, Ga.), Joyelle Washington (Canton, Mich.)

Softball

3.50- 3.99

Ally Kurland (Burke, Va.), Sara Mosley (Ellijay, Ga.), Sydney Osada (Woodstock, Ga.)

3.00-3.49

Ellie Armistead (Mathews, Va.), Sydney Chambley (Dallas, Ga.), Lyndi Davis (Calhoun, Ga.), Hayley Eaton (Belleair, Fla.), Jaiden Fields (Kennesaw, Ga.), Dallis Goodnight (Dacula, Ga.), Jaydyn Goodwin (Paris, Ky.), Destin Howard (Macon, Ga.), Madison Kerpics (Suwanee, Ga.), Kylie Macy (Grayson, Ga.), Riley Orcutt (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

3.50- 3.99

Mia Abruzzo (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Frances Carson (Marietta, Ga.), Dune Coetzee (Pretoria, South Africa), Ashley McCauley (Raleigh, N.C.), Marie Schobel (Sea Girt, N.J.), Rachel Stege (Naperville, Ill.), Hannah Stumpf (Dallas, Ga.)

3.00-3.49

Jillian Barczyk (Lafayette, La.), Allison Damron (Smyrna, Ga.), Lily Gardner, Emma Norton Acworth, Ga.), Morgan Razewski (Cornelis, N.C.), Sloane Reinstein (Palo Alto, Calif.), Carson Schiller (Peachtree Corners, Ga.), Julianna Stephens (Roswell, Ga.), Logan Watson-Brown (Southampton, Bermuda)

Women’s Tennis

3.50- 3.99

Meg Kowalski (Chicago, Ill.)

3.00-3.49

Anastasiia Lopata (Kiev, Ukraine), Lea Ma (Dix Hills, N.Y.), Mia Nirundorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

Women’s Track and Field

3.50- 3.99

Leah Anderson (Dallas, Texas), Emily Guy (Hoschton, Ga.), Kaila Jackson (Redford, Mich.), Erin McMeniman (Dracut, Mass.), Hali Murphy (Austin, Texas)

3.00-3.49

Mia Anderson (Buford, Ga.), Charlotte Augenstein (Albany, Ga.), Sara Bailey (Alpharetta, Ga.), Aaliyah Butler (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Lily Cincola (Canton, Ga.), Kenondra Davis (Fort Worth, Texas), Eddiyah Frye (Miami Gardens, Fla.), Elise Hall (Marietta, Ga.), Madison McConico (Chester, Va.), Dominique Mustin (Phoenix, Ariz.), Michaela Prevallet, Simone Rojas (Augusta, Ga.), Haley Tate (St. Louis, Mo.), Ashley Thompson (Gainesville, Ga.)

Volleyball

3.50- 3.99

Clara Brower (The Woodlands, Texas), Mallory Downing (Winter Park, Fla.), Alexa Fortin

3.00-3.49

Bailey Cox (New Castle, Ind.), Sophia Fischer (Fort Mill, S.C.), Abby Maesch