Many of the words therapists use are judgmental. It's important to constantly rethink our therapy vocabulary. Our aim is to use words that heal, rather than judge. In 2018, I wrote a blog post called "Maladaptive Character Patterns: The Stuff of Survival." In it, I argued that rather than talking about "personality disorders," we should talk about "maladaptive patterns." We all develop patterns, I wrote, in order to survive. So how can we call some of them disorders?

1 DAY AGO