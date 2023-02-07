Read full article on original website
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Loving on the Edge
Imagine being attracted to edgy people—those with a colorful past. They may seem exotic and mysterious or lure you with an irresistible song that resembles the sirens calling to Ulysses in Homer’s Odyssey. Surely, an enchanting song, in whatever form, may seem impossible to resist. But should it be avoided?
Cynicism Can Be Toxic and Sometimes Fatal
Feeling hurt or betrayed often grows into distrust, then pessimism, and finally, cynicism. Cynicism is strongly associated with depression, cancer, heart attacks, dementia, obesity, and even a lower income. Trust, gratitude, cheerfulness, cooperation, romance, positivity, and sentimentality overcome cynicism and produce good health. Did you ever notice how emotions flow...
A Transformation of Purpose: From Selfishness to Altruism
There are different types of purpose, such as survival, personal-accumulative, and altruistic. After 'transformation through turmoil,' people undergo a shift in purpose. People become more connected to others, less self-centered, and more altruistic. A sense of purpose means having a central, overarching goal (or goals) that provides a sense of...
Why Valentine’s Day Stinks and How to Love It Again
Half of Americans spend Valentine's Day without a romantic partner; spending it alone is common. Many have the mistaken impression that more people celebrate Valentine's Day with a loved one than is the case. One can increase their own happiness by embracing friendships, spending money on others, and buying themselves...
Hero's Journey, Heroine's Journey, or Journey to Wholeness?
Psychology contains the inner world of mythology. One universal pattern of transformation connects women and men and the entire human family. The archetypes we are all born with embedded in our unconscious are human potentialities. Our journey to wholeness fulfills who we are as human beings and removes the perceived...
Words That Judge and Words That Heal
Many of the words therapists use are judgmental. It's important to constantly rethink our therapy vocabulary. Our aim is to use words that heal, rather than judge. In 2018, I wrote a blog post called "Maladaptive Character Patterns: The Stuff of Survival." In it, I argued that rather than talking about "personality disorders," we should talk about "maladaptive patterns." We all develop patterns, I wrote, in order to survive. So how can we call some of them disorders?
Smiling Is a Powerful Mental Tool for Endurance Athletes
Smiling triggers the release of endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. Smiling has been found to reduce perceived effort and exertion pain. You can integrate smiling into endurance-sport training and racing. One of the strangest and most effective tools I’ve come across to manage intense effort and exertion pain is something we...
Marriage as a Playground
The way we talk about marriage (or long term committed relationship) shapes our expectation and view of it. Seeing marriage as a ball and chain sets couples up with a low expectation for personal and relational growth. Viewing marriage as an unconscious choice can limit agency and development of the...
A Widowed Introvert and the Social/Solitude Balance
Introverts learn to manage their need for solitude versus social life. A spouse or partner provides value-added solitude, allowing introverts to recharge without loneliness. While some people who have lost a spouse or partner find socializing too difficult, others use it as distraction. Both grief and socializing can be exhausting...
