dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
NEWSBTC

Former Ark Invest Analyst Releases New Ethereum Predictions

Chris Burniske, a former Ark Invest analyst, was previously bullish in his ETH predictions. However, he seems to have backtracked a bit on his earlier analysis, admitting that Ethereum might hit rock bottom before its soars. Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, declined in the crypto market today, down by 5.60% in...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Forecasts 500% Rally for Ethereum Altcoin That’s the ‘Google of Blockchain’

A popular cryptocurrency strategist is expressing bullish sentiment on one Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized search engine altcoin. The anonymous host of the InvestAnswers channel tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph (GRT), is the massively dominant search engine of decentralized networks.
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
dailyhodl.com

Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...

