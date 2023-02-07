Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin To Explode by Over 70% Before a ‘Very Fast’ Reversal Occurs, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that Bitcoin could trade in a range for a while before rallying to a price of up to $40,000.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Slams Dog Coins, Warns Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Should Go to Zero
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko is blasting dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), asserting they have no value. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that, in his opinion, the two tokens should go to zero. “Every day I have to live with...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts Major Pain for Investors Expecting Bitcoin (BTC) To Crash to $10,000 – Here’s His Outlook
Crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino says that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is unlikely to revisit the 2022 lows. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 281,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin could drop further from current levels, it is likely to form a higher low rather than go below the 2022 low of around $15,500.
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
Microsoft's CEO says he wants people to know the new AI-powered Bing search engine is making Google 'dance'
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he hopes its "innovation" makes Google show it "can dance" as the rivals compete with the new Bing and Google's Bard.
dailyhodl.com
One Digital Asset Class Will Make Bitcoin and Cryptos ‘Increasingly Attractive’, Says deVere Group CEO
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green says that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) will increase the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Green says CBDC adoption by governments around the world will highlight the privacy benefits of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. “As more and more countries introduce their own...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
The eyeball-scanning crypto startup founded by ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is reportedly on the hunt for a lead investor to raise up to $120 million
Remember Worldcoin, Sam Altman's blockchain unicorn that wants to give every living human crypto by imaging their eyeballs?
NEWSBTC
Former Ark Invest Analyst Releases New Ethereum Predictions
Chris Burniske, a former Ark Invest analyst, was previously bullish in his ETH predictions. However, he seems to have backtracked a bit on his earlier analysis, admitting that Ethereum might hit rock bottom before its soars. Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, declined in the crypto market today, down by 5.60% in...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Forecasts 500% Rally for Ethereum Altcoin That’s the ‘Google of Blockchain’
A popular cryptocurrency strategist is expressing bullish sentiment on one Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized search engine altcoin. The anonymous host of the InvestAnswers channel tells his 441,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph (GRT), is the massively dominant search engine of decentralized networks.
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence
Insider asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to weigh in on whether the US dollar or China's yuan would be the world's dominant currency in the future. The chatbot asserted that a "multipolar" system was likely, instead of a system dominated by one or two currencies. ChatGPT also noted the rise of both...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues ‘Final Warning’ for Bitcoin, Says There Are Clear Signs of What’s Coming Next
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten warns that Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent surge of over 56% does not necessarily mark the start of a new bull market. In a new video update, the host of DataDash tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that after BTC’s rally from the lows, the flagship cryptocurrency is likely reversing its price trend.
