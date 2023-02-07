ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harlanenterprise.net

Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court

A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
vicksburgnews.com

Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes

The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation

Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLBT

Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
RICHLAND, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram

William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram. Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon. “We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”
BYRAM, MS
tourcounsel.com

Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi

Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
JACKSON, MS
fox56news.com

Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged domestic incident, police chase

Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged …. Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. February 8: A citrus crisis, the cost of...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy