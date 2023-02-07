Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
harlanenterprise.net
Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court
A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
vicksburgnews.com
Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
‘They forgot to wear their hoods.’ Mississippi mayor says new law would create ‘colonized’ court system in district
After four hours of heated debate, a white supermajority of the Mississippi legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would create a legal framework in Jackson that the city’s mayor says is reminiscent of apartheid. The legislation, called House Bill 1020 and sponsored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8),...
‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation
Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
fox56news.com
Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WLBT
Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram
William Chism is the CEO of River Remedy, a boutique medical cannabis company in Byram. Chism said the dispensary opens in Bryam Friday, February 10 at noon. “We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing operation under the same roof,” Chism said in a media release. “We will also be the first dispensary to open in Hinds County.”
WLBT
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
tourcounsel.com
Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi
Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
fox56news.com
Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged domestic incident, police chase
Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged …. Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. February 8: A citrus crisis, the cost of...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
WTVQ
Family of Lexington homicide victim says city must do more to curb gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday night’s murder marked the first homicide for the city of Lexington this year. The city finished 2022 by breaking its homicide record finishing at 39. “I’m fighting, I will not give up, I love my babies,” said Andre Maxberry through tears, as she...
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.
Comments / 0