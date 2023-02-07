Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
Related
NebraskaTV
Assault case dismissed against Minden man
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested for threatening to kill ex and her family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 12 felony charges after police say he threatened to harm multiple people Tuesday evening. Grand Island Police arrested Reynier Rivero Faez, 28, for four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of child abuse, and attempted 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Arrest for Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping
(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.
klkntv.com
Police confirm sighting of Aurora couple at Hastings gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police have confirmed another sighting of the Aurora couple who have been missing for nearly a month. Aurora Police say Robert and Loveda Proctor were spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings at a Pump & Pantry along Highway 6. The couple was seen at the...
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
NebraskaTV
And they're off! Casino may bring in new visitors but horses rule at 'the Fon'
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — And they're off!. Casino gambling is here but you can still play the ponies at Fonner Park where those who make a living at the track say it's better late than never. Megan Kembel makes sure the beer and nachos are ready while her mom...
NebraskaTV
Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Mia Wyatt and Karla Schweiger-Arnold from Willow Rising in Grand Island joined us on NTV News at noon. Watch the interview for more details on the event.
NebraskaTV
Red Cross Chili Cook-Off returns to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Red Cross responds to needs across Nebraska and the annual Chili Cook-Off is a way to support those services. This highly anticipated event takes place on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Folks are invited to sample chili from over 20 area chefs to benefit the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross. Attendees at the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili with the People’s Choice Award.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
NebraskaTV
GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
NebraskaTV
Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
NebraskaTV
Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
NebraskaTV
Lopers push winning streak to 11 games
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool reached 1,000-career points and redshirt sophomore wing Meg Burns had another career-night to help 11th-ranked Nebraska Kearney fight off Lincoln, 76-66, Saturday afternoon at Buckle Court. UNK (24-3, 17-2) pushes its win streak to 11...
NebraskaTV
Third-Place Blue Tigers Get a 21-Rebound Effort to Win 63-49
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Lincoln University posts Kevin Kone and Sai Witt (pronounced say) combined for 25 points and 29 rebounds to help the Blue Tigers get past Nebraska Kearney, 63-49, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Blue Tigers (16-6, 12-6)...
NebraskaTV
UNK extends winning streak to 10
KEARNEY. Neb. — Trailing by seven in the second half things didn't look good for the top seeded Lopers. But a monster fourth quarter that saw them erase that deficit and turn it into a 60-57 win over Central Missouri. Sophomore Meg Burns led four Lopers in double digits...
Comments / 0