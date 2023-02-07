ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli Cabinet to mull new counterterrorism measures after deadly Jerusalem attack

Israel’s Cabinet was set to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible implementation of a series of counter-terrorism measures in the wake of Friday’s deadly terror attack in Jerusalem. Among the measures being considered are seizing assets belonging to the families of terrorists, erecting barriers at bus stops...
Cleveland Jewish News

Abbas: Palestinians to seek full membership at United Nations

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that Ramallah will seek the passage this week of a United Nations resolution granting “Palestine” full membership at the international body, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. Speaking at an Arab League summit in Cairo, Abbas emphasized that...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli president: ‘We are on the brink of constitutional and social collapse’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday painted a dire picture of the country’s political situation as opposing sides battle over the government’s judicial reform program. “We are in the midst of fateful days for our nation and for our country,” he said in a televised address. “We have...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Knesset to pass law to revoke citizenship of, expel terrorists

Israel’s governing coalition will this week pass legislation in the Knesset to strip the citizenship of terrorists and expel them from the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister’s declaration comes after 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman were killed on Friday...
Cleveland Jewish News

Knesset panel backs bill to cancel Gaza disengagement law

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted on Sunday to provide government backing for a bill in the Knesset that would rescind the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria. The Disengagement Law led to the destruction and evacuation of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria—Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim—and 21 in...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu says opponents of judicial reform ‘crossing red lines’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned calls by opponents of his government’s judicial reform plan to break the law, and called on them to act responsibly. “I would like to strongly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil rebellion, to intentionally harm the economy, and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Woman strips at Western Wall in protest of shelved Shas bill

A woman stripped to her underwear at the Western Wall plaza on Sunday in protest of a proposed law put forward by the Shas Party to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the holy site including immodest dress. Police detained the young woman for questioning and public indecency. The woman...
Cleveland Jewish News

Iron Dome intercepts one rocket fired from Gaza at Israel

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Saturday night, according to the military. The IDF said that alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, located along the border with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. No injuries or damages were reported. It...

