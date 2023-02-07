Read full article on original website
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fearing ‘constitutional and social collapse,’ Israel’s president begs for compromise on judicial reform
(JTA) — Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, issued a stern warning to Israelis on Sunday night: The country is “on the brink of constitutional and social collapse” over proposed judicial reforms that would give lawmakers veto power over the Supreme Court. In a televised address on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Cabinet to mull new counterterrorism measures after deadly Jerusalem attack
Israel’s Cabinet was set to meet on Sunday to discuss the possible implementation of a series of counter-terrorism measures in the wake of Friday’s deadly terror attack in Jerusalem. Among the measures being considered are seizing assets belonging to the families of terrorists, erecting barriers at bus stops...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas: Palestinians to seek full membership at United Nations
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that Ramallah will seek the passage this week of a United Nations resolution granting “Palestine” full membership at the international body, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. Speaking at an Arab League summit in Cairo, Abbas emphasized that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president: ‘We are on the brink of constitutional and social collapse’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday painted a dire picture of the country’s political situation as opposing sides battle over the government’s judicial reform program. “We are in the midst of fateful days for our nation and for our country,” he said in a televised address. “We have...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Unveiling the Horrors of the Holocaust: How Women Used Human Skin for Underwear
Nazi Women are rarely talked about when having a conversation about Nazis. Most of the women of the Nazi era are still unknown because the crimes committed by the men were much more horrendous and often overshadowed the ones committed by Nazi Women, but not in the case of Ilse Koch.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Knesset to pass law to revoke citizenship of, expel terrorists
Israel’s governing coalition will this week pass legislation in the Knesset to strip the citizenship of terrorists and expel them from the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The prime minister’s declaration comes after 6-year-old Yaakov Israel Paley and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman were killed on Friday...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset panel backs bill to cancel Gaza disengagement law
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted on Sunday to provide government backing for a bill in the Knesset that would rescind the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria. The Disengagement Law led to the destruction and evacuation of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria—Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim—and 21 in...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu says opponents of judicial reform ‘crossing red lines’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned calls by opponents of his government’s judicial reform plan to break the law, and called on them to act responsibly. “I would like to strongly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil rebellion, to intentionally harm the economy, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Woman strips at Western Wall in protest of shelved Shas bill
A woman stripped to her underwear at the Western Wall plaza on Sunday in protest of a proposed law put forward by the Shas Party to criminalize “inappropriate behavior” at the holy site including immodest dress. Police detained the young woman for questioning and public indecency. The woman...
Cleveland Jewish News
In synagogues and on the streets, Israel’s new ‘faithful left’ is making itself felt
TEL AVIV (JTA) — “Everyone who answers, ‘Thank God’ when asked, ‘How are you,’ raise your hand,” Brit Yakobi asked the crowd of 700 people gathered in an Orthodox synagogue in Jerusalem. The overwhelming majority of hands shot up. “Everyone who is mortified...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iron Dome intercepts one rocket fired from Gaza at Israel
The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Saturday night, according to the military. The IDF said that alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, located along the border with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. No injuries or damages were reported. It...
