Cleveland Jewish News

Hillel Ontario poll: Jewish students hide Jewishness, views on Israel

Hillel Ontario—the largest regional Hillel system, serving more than 13,000 Jewish students across nine universities—released the results of a poll of 500 Canadian students yesterday. The data, which it began collecting on Nov. 22, paints a picture of Canadian Jewish students that is simultaneously both promising and discouraging.
Cleveland Jewish News

Second gentleman brings fight against Jew-hatred to the United Nations

In his first visit to the United Nations, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called on U.N. leaders to globalize the fight against antisemitism. He told the body on Thursday that it cannot normalize spiking rates of Jew-hatred. Emhoff, the Jewish husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, addressed ambassadors and members...
WASHINGTON STATE
Abdullah Al Maruf

Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors

A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Cleveland Jewish News

In rare move, Biden weighs in on Israeli judicial reform

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on the showdown currently taking place in Israel over Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform plan. In reply to a question from The New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Biden said that in order for any fundamental change to be sustainable, consensus was required.
Cleveland Jewish News

Iranian army chief: Any country that attacks us will be hit along with Israel

If Iran is attacked from another country’s soil, that country “will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned. Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iran Air Force, spoke at the same...
Cleveland Jewish News

Madrid offers to ‘twin’ with Tel Aviv

Call it the Spanish Reacquisition. What one Spanish city taketh away, another one giveth. Yesterday, Barcelona’s mayor announced she was leading her city down a BDS path, opting to “suspend institutional relations with the State of Israel due to the repeated violations of human rights of the Palestinian population and noncompliance with United Nations resolutions.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish teens balance pride and safety when navigating public spaces

(JTA) — After wearing his yarmulke all day at his Orthodox yeshiva on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Zac Jacobs takes it off before boarding the 6 train home. “I think it helps mitigate any potential danger that I could be in,” Jacobs, 17, said. “You never know what could happen; the trains are mostly safe, but it takes one person to push you into the tracks.” Besides, he said, he knows that God is above him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Iron Dome intercepts one rocket fired from Gaza at Israel

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Saturday night, according to the military. The IDF said that alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, located along the border with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. No injuries or damages were reported. It...
Cleveland Jewish News

The Anti-Bibi hysteria isn’t working

American media coverage is the main source of misinformation about Israel and the Middle East conflict, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. Persistent bias and acceptance of the foreign policy establishment’s faith in failed policies has fueled reporting about recent events that treats Palestinian terrorism and Israeli efforts to foil terrorists as morally equivalent, he argues.

