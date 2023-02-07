Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
In synagogues and on the streets, Israel’s new ‘faithful left’ is making itself felt
TEL AVIV (JTA) — “Everyone who answers, ‘Thank God’ when asked, ‘How are you,’ raise your hand,” Brit Yakobi asked the crowd of 700 people gathered in an Orthodox synagogue in Jerusalem. The overwhelming majority of hands shot up. “Everyone who is mortified...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hillel Ontario poll: Jewish students hide Jewishness, views on Israel
Hillel Ontario—the largest regional Hillel system, serving more than 13,000 Jewish students across nine universities—released the results of a poll of 500 Canadian students yesterday. The data, which it began collecting on Nov. 22, paints a picture of Canadian Jewish students that is simultaneously both promising and discouraging.
Cleveland Jewish News
Second gentleman brings fight against Jew-hatred to the United Nations
In his first visit to the United Nations, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called on U.N. leaders to globalize the fight against antisemitism. He told the body on Thursday that it cannot normalize spiking rates of Jew-hatred. Emhoff, the Jewish husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, addressed ambassadors and members...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Cleveland Jewish News
In rare move, Biden weighs in on Israeli judicial reform
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on the showdown currently taking place in Israel over Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reform plan. In reply to a question from The New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman, Biden said that in order for any fundamental change to be sustainable, consensus was required.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bill to criminalize egalitarian prayer and immodest dress at the Western Wall is shelved after outcry
(JTA) — A proposed Israeli law that would sharply curtail the rights of women and non-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall sparked alarm on Thursday, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pledge that regulations at the holy site would “remain exactly the same” as they are now.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian army chief: Any country that attacks us will be hit along with Israel
If Iran is attacked from another country’s soil, that country “will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned. Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iran Air Force, spoke at the same...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fox News gives Orthodox Jews the voice that The New York Times denies them
One interpretation of a mishnah in Chapters of the Fathers is that Jews must prepare answers, with which to respond to those who hate Torah scholars. Hating those who cherish the Torah is one sense many readers may get from recent reporting in The New York Times on Orthodox schools.
Cleveland Jewish News
Madrid offers to ‘twin’ with Tel Aviv
Call it the Spanish Reacquisition. What one Spanish city taketh away, another one giveth. Yesterday, Barcelona’s mayor announced she was leading her city down a BDS path, opting to “suspend institutional relations with the State of Israel due to the repeated violations of human rights of the Palestinian population and noncompliance with United Nations resolutions.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish teens balance pride and safety when navigating public spaces
(JTA) — After wearing his yarmulke all day at his Orthodox yeshiva on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Zac Jacobs takes it off before boarding the 6 train home. “I think it helps mitigate any potential danger that I could be in,” Jacobs, 17, said. “You never know what could happen; the trains are mostly safe, but it takes one person to push you into the tracks.” Besides, he said, he knows that God is above him.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iron Dome intercepts one rocket fired from Gaza at Israel
The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Saturday night, according to the military. The IDF said that alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, located along the border with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. No injuries or damages were reported. It...
Cleveland Jewish News
Team Israel’s baseball players were also filmmakers for a new documentary about their 2020 Olympic run
(JTA) — When a group of mostly American Jewish baseball players arrived in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, they had multiple responsibilities. First among them was to represent Team Israel in its first-ever Olympic baseball outing. Many of the players were new Israelis, having obtained citizenship just to satisfy Olympics eligibility rules.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Anti-Bibi hysteria isn’t working
American media coverage is the main source of misinformation about Israel and the Middle East conflict, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. Persistent bias and acceptance of the foreign policy establishment’s faith in failed policies has fueled reporting about recent events that treats Palestinian terrorism and Israeli efforts to foil terrorists as morally equivalent, he argues.
Comments / 0