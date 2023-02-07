ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

REVIEW: French Quarter King Cake & Beignets at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mardi Gras Hits Come to Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Universal’s Islands of Adventure is getting in on the Mardi Gras fun this year with two food booths in Port of Entry. The Mardi Gras Hits booth has festival favorites. Menu for Mardi Gras Hits at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Jambalaya – $6.99...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Cauliflower Dirty Rice and Crawfish Etouffee at CityWalk for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has spread to CityWalk this year. Three booths are serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, and this one offers Cauliflower Dirty Rice and Crawfish Etouffee. Menu for CityWalk New Orleans Booth at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDW News Today

Pat O’Brien’s Hosting Mardi Gras After Party in Universal CityWalk Orlando

Let the good times keep rolling into the night with Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party at Universal CityWalk Orlando. The party takes place at Pat O’Brien’s on select nights through the end of Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (February 4 – April 16) from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The party includes live DJs, stilt walkers, exclusive food and drink offerings, and more.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today

Hogwarts Legacy Game Features Easter Egg from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort

The new Hogwarts Legacy video game features an Easter egg referencing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Have you been there in the game or at Universal Orlando ?? #hogwartslegacy #ps5 #gaming #easteregg #universalstudios #wizardingworldofharrypotter #harrypotter. ♬ Harry Potter – The Intermezzo Orchestra.
WDW News Today

White Supremacists Protesting at Entrance of Walt Disney World

White supremacists have been reported protesting at the corner of Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka Vineland Road near Disney Springs. The protestors are carrying “white lives matter” flags and a Florida flag. They are wearing neck gaiters and sunglasses to block their faces. One of them appeared to...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT

An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
WDW News Today

End Date Released for Disneyland Monorail Closure

The Disneyland Monorail will be closed for refurbishment beginning on March 20, 2023. The Disneyland app now lists the attraction as closed through March 23, 2023. The Monorail should reopen to guests on March 24, although it’s always possible the refurbishment could be extended. The pavement was just replaced...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page

Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney Springs 2/7/23 (New Limited Edition Pins, COACH Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Lunchbox Bag, Tinkerbell Light-Up Loungefly Backpack, & More)

Royal Greetings! We are starting our day here at Magic Kingdom. We plan on visiting Disney’s Riviera Resort and Disney Springs later today. We will also be back tonight at Magic Kingdom because TRON Lightcycle Run light display is now fully online and operational for Cast Member previews. As always we will share all the new things we find today. Let’s get started.
WDW News Today

Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week

The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...

