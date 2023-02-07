Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
HYATT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH RUA AL MADINAH HOLDING COMPANY TO BRING THREE NEW HOTELS TO THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company to manage three new Hyatt-branded hotels, including Grand Hyatt Madinah, Hyatt Regency Madinah and Hyatt Place Madinah. Upon opening, these properties will participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program and will add a combined 1,729 room keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, significantly expanding Hyatt’s brand presence in the country and demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to its guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners.
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
The Muraka is the worlds first fully functioning underwater hotel suite and the experience is truly one of a kind
The Muraka opened its doors in 2018. Its located in the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is owned by Hilton Hotel. This new hotel suite has had many travelers seeking to book their spot into the one of a kind experience of staying 16 feet below the Indian Ocean surrounded by all the sea life there is. Although the Rangali Island Resort consists of around 150 over-the-water villas, its main attraction has to be The Muraka suite. This beautiful and unique suite includes two floors. The upper deck of the suite consists of a twin-sized bedroom, a bathroom facing the ocean view, a fitness center for a quick workout, butler’s room, a living room, a kitchen and a bar. It also has a sun deck and a luxurious infinity pool to cool off in. The lower deck has a living space, master bedroom and a bathroom surrounded by an all glass frame with a 180-degree panoramic view of the underwater marine life.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
This Iconic European Hotel Brand Now Has a Beachfront Hotel in Cancun, Mexico
Kempinski Hotels now has its first spot in North America.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
ship-technology.com
Svitzer appoints new Global Head of Green Ports
Svitzer creates new role to unlock value for partners across the supply chain. Global towage provider Svitzer has announced that Svitzer Australia CCO Ivan Spanjic has been appointed as Global Head of Green Ports, a newly created role, while maintaining his role as Australia’s CCO. Spanjic will report to Svitzer’s CCO, Videlina Dimitrova Georgieva.
ship-technology.com
Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg partner on green ammonia for maritime sector
Monjasa will offer logistics services to facilitate the distribution of green ammonia from HØST PtX Esbjerg. Monjasa has reached a commercial collaboration agreement with HØST PtX Esbjerg to provide logistics services and green ammonia offtake for the maritime industry. Under the agreement, Monjasa will offer logistics services to...
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
ship-technology.com
DP World container volumes grow 1.4% in 2022
The flagship Jebel Ali port handled 14 million TEUs last year, up 1.7% from 2021. Dubai-based ports operator DP World processed 79 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global container terminals portfolio in the full year ended 31 December 2022. The operator handled 19.5 million TEUs in Q4 2022, a...
ship-technology.com
Call for ‘data democratisation’ to improve maritime sustainability
Using data collection and reporting obligations for collaboration could reduce shipping’s environmental impact. French digitalisation firm Opsealog has published a white paper calling for greater data sharing across supply chains to help achieve shipping’s decarbonisation and sustainability ambitions. The paper, named ‘Harnessing Technology for Ship Environmental Compliance’, calls...
ship-technology.com
Coin ceremony held for MSC’s €500m cruise ship Explora II
Expected to be delivered in August 2024, Explora II is the second of six ships for MSC’s Explora Journeys cruise division. Shipbuilding company Fincantieri is carrying out the construction of a luxury ship called Explora II for MSC Group in Genoa, Italy. Explora II is the second of six...
ship-technology.com
Tianjin Southwest opts for two more LPG carrier dual-fuel retrofits
MAN PrimeServ will conduct the work with CSSC Marine Service (CMS), the after-sales unit of CSSC Marine Power Group. Chinese liquefied gas carrier operator Tianjin Southwest Maritime has exercised the option to retrofit the main engines on board another two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels to dual-fuel operations at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong).
ship-technology.com
Turkey’s Iskenderun Port halts operations after damage from earthquake
The earthquake resulted in structural damage, including docks collapsing, at the port. The Port of Iskenderun, the biggest port in Turkey, has suspended its operations after being hit by a deadly earthquake. The earthquake resulted in structural damage at the port, with docks collapsing. A severe fire from toppled containers...
ship-technology.com
Samskip to connect Gothenburg with Iceland
On 5 April, Dutch shipping company Samskip will call at APM Terminals in the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden, for the first time. The traffic will serve the container terminal every week and then sail on to Faroese Runavik and Reykjavik in Iceland, subsequently arriving in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, four days later.
cruisefever.net
Costa Cruises Opens Up New Europe Sailings for Bookings
Costa Cruises has opened up more cruises for bookings that will sail to in the Mediterranean and to Northern Europe in 2024. The cruises that opened up for bookings will sail from March 31, 2-24 through the end of November 2024. In addition to these new cruises that can now...
UK travellers warned of big jump in cost of hiring a car overseas
UK holidaymakers heading overseas this Easter will typically have to pay 72% more to hire a car than they did just before the coronavirus pandemic, data shows. The consumer group Which? said the hire cost in some holiday hotspots would be double what it was in 2019. The big rises...
US Magazine
Madrid’s The Principal Hotel Combines 5-Star Luxury With a Modern Boutique Feel and Stellar Dining
If you’re looking to spend time touring Spain this year, The Principal Hotel in Madrid boasts a perfect location without sacrificing luxury as the first five-star hotel sitting on the legendary Gran Vía, steps away from tons of shopping, theaters and tourist sights. And to grab a great...
Comments / 0