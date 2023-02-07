ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

NEW Tommy Bahama Apparel Available at Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new collection of apparel by Tommy Bahama available in the resort’s gift shop, La Boutique. This pink top has a v-neck, with “c’est la vie” in red on the left. The Riviera Resort and Disney Vacation Club logos are below...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 2/6/23 (Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Cinderella Castle Installment, Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Bags, Disney 100 Pins, & More)

Happy Magic Kingdom Monday! Join us around the park as we see the last installment of Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection, new Dooney & Bourke bags, and much more. Let’s get going!. The final installment of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction has arrived. The twelfth collection features...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT

An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
WDW News Today

Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week

The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...
WDW News Today

End Date Released for Disneyland Monorail Closure

The Disneyland Monorail will be closed for refurbishment beginning on March 20, 2023. The Disneyland app now lists the attraction as closed through March 23, 2023. The Monorail should reopen to guests on March 24, although it’s always possible the refurbishment could be extended. The pavement was just replaced...
WDW News Today

NEW Disney Critters Loungefly Backpack at Walt Disney World

Who is your favorite Disney critter? We bet they’re on this new Loungefly backpack, now available at Walt Disney World! We first found the bag in Mickeys of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Critters Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78. The bag has a base color of...
WDW News Today

New Pavement Laid Outside Downtown Disney District Monorail Station

Most of the construction fencing has been removed from around the Downtown Disney District Monorail station, revealing fresh new pavement. Fencing wrapped in green scrim still blocks where the pavement of the extended queue is being replaced. The fencing was erected around the station entrance a month ago, but the...
WDW News Today

White Supremacists Protesting at Entrance of Walt Disney World

White supremacists have been reported protesting at the corner of Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka Vineland Road near Disney Springs. The protestors are carrying “white lives matter” flags and a Florida flag. They are wearing neck gaiters and sunglasses to block their faces. One of them appeared to...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 2/8/23 (Disney Critters Loungefly Arrives, Bullseye Added to Roundup Rodeo BBQ Facade, Elemental Nature ‘Scrap Metal’ Lightsaber Pieces, & More)

Hey, Howdy, Hey! Join us around Disney’s Hollywood Studios as we find a new Disney Loungefly, check-in on Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. Let’s get going!. It’s time to “put the pedal to the metal.” You can ramp up your morning with this new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Mug we found in Celebrity 5 & 10.
WDW News Today

Another New Digital Sign Installed on World Drive at Walt Disney World

Another new digital sign has been installed at Walt Disney World. We previously saw a digital sign installed near the EPCOT resorts on Buena Vista Drive. This sign is at the end of the ramp from Buena Vista Drive onto World Drive, just before the EPCOT exit. These new digital...
WDW News Today

Jazz Kitchen Express Reopens in Temporary Location at Downtown Disney District

Jazz Kitchen Express has reopened in a temporary location while the refurbishment continues on Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney District. The restaurant, which reopened a few weeks ago, will be renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio as part of the ongoing reimagining of Downtown Disney District.

