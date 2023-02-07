Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
NEW Tommy Bahama Apparel Available at Disney’s Riviera Resort
Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new collection of apparel by Tommy Bahama available in the resort’s gift shop, La Boutique. This pink top has a v-neck, with “c’est la vie” in red on the left. The Riviera Resort and Disney Vacation Club logos are below...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 2/6/23 (Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Cinderella Castle Installment, Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Bags, Disney 100 Pins, & More)
Happy Magic Kingdom Monday! Join us around the park as we see the last installment of Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection, new Dooney & Bourke bags, and much more. Let’s get going!. The final installment of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction has arrived. The twelfth collection features...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week
The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...
WDW News Today
End Date Released for Disneyland Monorail Closure
The Disneyland Monorail will be closed for refurbishment beginning on March 20, 2023. The Disneyland app now lists the attraction as closed through March 23, 2023. The Monorail should reopen to guests on March 24, although it’s always possible the refurbishment could be extended. The pavement was just replaced...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney Critters Loungefly Backpack at Walt Disney World
Who is your favorite Disney critter? We bet they’re on this new Loungefly backpack, now available at Walt Disney World! We first found the bag in Mickeys of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Critters Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78. The bag has a base color of...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration Livestream
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a livestream for the Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration. The livestream will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at 8:00 p.m. It will be on Facebook. Though we’ve already been able to experience Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood thanks to technical...
WDW News Today
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced, Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Through April, Disney ‘Ready to Work with State Takeover’ of Reedy Creek, & More: Daily Recap (2/10/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 10, 2023.
WDW News Today
New Pavement Laid Outside Downtown Disney District Monorail Station
Most of the construction fencing has been removed from around the Downtown Disney District Monorail station, revealing fresh new pavement. Fencing wrapped in green scrim still blocks where the pavement of the extended queue is being replaced. The fencing was erected around the station entrance a month ago, but the...
WDW News Today
White Supremacists Protesting at Entrance of Walt Disney World
White supremacists have been reported protesting at the corner of Hotel Plaza Boulevard and Apopka Vineland Road near Disney Springs. The protestors are carrying “white lives matter” flags and a Florida flag. They are wearing neck gaiters and sunglasses to block their faces. One of them appeared to...
WDW News Today
DisneyQuest for Valentine’s Day? Walt Disney World Hotel Roses Feature Reference to Closed Attraction
Though DisneyQuest is long dead, we saw the old attraction’s logo in an unexpected place today at Walt Disney World: on paper wrapped around roses in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. The long-stemmed roses are available for $9 in the Ink & Paint Shop for Valentine’s Day.
WDW News Today
Limited Edition ‘The Band Concert’ Dooney & Bourke MagicBand Released at Walt Disney World
The newest limited edition Dooney & Bourke MagicBand is inspired by the first Mickey Mouse film that was in color: “The Band Concert.” We found it, appropriately, at Ink & Paint Shop in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Limited Edition “The Band Concert” Dooney & Bourke MagicBand...
WDW News Today
New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Tank, Pullover, and Mug at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Put the pedal to the metal with the new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster tank top, pullover, and mug available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We found the apparel in Rock Around the Shop, but the mug was in Celebrity 5 & 10. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Tank –...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Walt Disney Thanks Cast Members & Guests for Making 100 Years of Magic with Disney in Emotional Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Ahead of the Super Bowl tonight, The Walt Disney Company has shared their Disney100 ad that will run during the game. The ad features clips from various live-action and animated Disney films, as well as footage of animators and fans, and audio of Walt Disney. Watch the ad in CEO...
WDW News Today
Speakers Added to Disney100 Medallion in Disney California Adventure for MagicBand+ Interactions
Speakers have been added to the planter around the Disney100 medallion in Disney California Adventure for future interactions with MagicBand+. There are two small speakers, one on either side of the large medallion, which is near the Storytellers statue. Disneyland promised MagicBand+ would be able to interact with some Disney100...
WDW News Today
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 2/8/23 (Disney Critters Loungefly Arrives, Bullseye Added to Roundup Rodeo BBQ Facade, Elemental Nature ‘Scrap Metal’ Lightsaber Pieces, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! Join us around Disney’s Hollywood Studios as we find a new Disney Loungefly, check-in on Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and more. Let’s get going!. It’s time to “put the pedal to the metal.” You can ramp up your morning with this new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Mug we found in Celebrity 5 & 10.
WDW News Today
Another New Digital Sign Installed on World Drive at Walt Disney World
Another new digital sign has been installed at Walt Disney World. We previously saw a digital sign installed near the EPCOT resorts on Buena Vista Drive. This sign is at the end of the ramp from Buena Vista Drive onto World Drive, just before the EPCOT exit. These new digital...
WDW News Today
Jazz Kitchen Express Reopens in Temporary Location at Downtown Disney District
Jazz Kitchen Express has reopened in a temporary location while the refurbishment continues on Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney District. The restaurant, which reopened a few weeks ago, will be renamed Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio as part of the ongoing reimagining of Downtown Disney District.
Comments / 0