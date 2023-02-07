Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...

