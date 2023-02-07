Read full article on original website
Related
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
pv-magazine-usa.com
World’s largest used EV battery power facility in California
B2U Storage Solutions has deployed 1,300 Honda Clarity second-life battery packs at its SEPV Sierra Solar & Storage facility in Lancaster, California. These additional units bring the facility to 25 MWh of storage capacity (DC), coupled with a 3 MW solar array. The group says that it is the largest...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
ship-technology.com
Call for ‘data democratisation’ to improve maritime sustainability
Using data collection and reporting obligations for collaboration could reduce shipping’s environmental impact. French digitalisation firm Opsealog has published a white paper calling for greater data sharing across supply chains to help achieve shipping’s decarbonisation and sustainability ambitions. The paper, named ‘Harnessing Technology for Ship Environmental Compliance’, calls...
EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time
The metals refining company behind the new development claims to also be eco-friendly.
ship-technology.com
Anemoi gets Liberian Registry’s AiP for rotor sails
The sails have three deployment options, namely fixed, folding or on rails. Anemoi Marine Technologies has received approval in principle (AiP) from the Liberian Registry for its rotor sail systems. The company’s rotor sails come with three deployment options, namely fixed to the deck, folding type, or on rails that...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Kontrolmatik’s Pomega breaks ground on 3-GWh lithium battery factory in South Carolina
Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its previously announced 3-GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in South Carolina. As construction of its lithium-ion battery factory in Ankara, Turkey, nears completion, Kontrolmatik Technologies announced in December its plan to build a 500,000-sq-ft facility in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Set to Loan Redwood Materials $2 Billion for EV Materials Plant
(Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the...
maritime-executive.com
First Inline Shaft Generator Retrofit Done by Wärtsilä and Berge Bulk
Ship operators are increasingly looking for new means of improving the operating efficiency for in-service vessels as new regulations such as the IMO’s EEXI and CII going into effect and the EU’s carbon emission fees loom over the industry. In a first for the maritime industry, Wartsila reports it has been able to successfully retrofit an energy-saving inline generator system to a six-year-old bulk carrier in an effort that is expected to will improve the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) while reducing overall carbon footprint.
Sierra Space Completes Third Successful Test of Inflatable Habitat Unit Designed for First Commercial Space Station
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) successfully completed a third stress test – this time for duration – exceeding NASA certification requirements and demonstrating the inflatable structure’s integrity for sustaining human life in space for long periods of time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005408/en/ Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat completes third stress test – this time for duration. (Photo: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
DP World container volumes grow 1.4% in 2022
The flagship Jebel Ali port handled 14 million TEUs last year, up 1.7% from 2021. Dubai-based ports operator DP World processed 79 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global container terminals portfolio in the full year ended 31 December 2022. The operator handled 19.5 million TEUs in Q4 2022, a...
maritime-executive.com
Vopak Buys Tank Terminal in Port of Antwerp to Supply Renewable Energy
Tank farm operator Vopak has reached a deal with energy trading firm Gunvor to take over a storage facility at the Port of Antwerp and turn it into a renewable-energy hub, the two companies announced Monday. The decision marks a substantial step forward on Port of Antwerp's decarbonization journey. Vopak...
gcaptain.com
Marine Battery Maker Ayk Energy Strikes Deal To Supply Zero Emission Container Vessel
Marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy is reinforcing its position as one of the sector’s prime innovators after signing a new deal with Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) to supply the zero-emission container vessel the FPS Waal. AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the Andorra based company is increasing production at...
‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits
Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
PV Tech
Meyer Burger inks supply deal with NorSun for European-made wafers
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with Norwegian solar energy company NorSun. The deal will allow Meyer Burger to increase its share of European-sourced wafers, strengthening “the resilience of its supply chains” as it aims to expand its solar cell and module production to 3GW of annual capacity by 2024.
BBC
Larne Lough gas storage caverns could aid net zero plan - study
The team behind a project to store gas in salt caverns near Islandmagee says a year-long study indicates a fully-green gas network in NI is possible. The project would see seven large gas storage caverns hollowed out underneath Larne Lough. The consortium behind it includes B9 Energy, Mutual Energy, Islandmagee...
ship-technology.com
Coin ceremony held for MSC’s €500m cruise ship Explora II
Expected to be delivered in August 2024, Explora II is the second of six ships for MSC’s Explora Journeys cruise division. Shipbuilding company Fincantieri is carrying out the construction of a luxury ship called Explora II for MSC Group in Genoa, Italy. Explora II is the second of six...
ship-technology.com
Monjasa and HØST PtX Esbjerg partner on green ammonia for maritime sector
Monjasa will offer logistics services to facilitate the distribution of green ammonia from HØST PtX Esbjerg. Monjasa has reached a commercial collaboration agreement with HØST PtX Esbjerg to provide logistics services and green ammonia offtake for the maritime industry. Under the agreement, Monjasa will offer logistics services to...
Comments / 0