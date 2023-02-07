ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a taxi driver who handed back £570 I found in my car – but my reward blew my mind

By Iona Cleave
 2 days ago

A TAXI driver never could have expected that when he returned a large wad of cash to its rightful owner that he would scoop a far bigger award.

Isaac Ackon, who returned the cash worth £570 (GH₵8,400) to a passenger who left it in his car, is being praised across Ghana for his honesty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mt3qK_0kfH9wbT00
The moment that Isaac Ackon returned the cash to the local fishmonger who was overjoyed Credit: Kwesi Ackon / Sir Alby - Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP4iL_0kfH9wbT00
Ghanaian celebrities have rushed to meet with the kind cabbie Credit: Okay FM

In an interview with a local radio station, Ackon said it was very easy for him to decide to return to the money.

"I saw the money in my car after closing down from work but after consulting my wife briefly about it, I decided to return to cash.

"The simple reason is that I don't take things that are not mine," he said.

When he found the money, Ackon was struggling to feed his family on his taxi driver salary, whilst his car was becoming old and difficult to use, BBC Pidgin reported.

Yet, the father-of-three didn't keep the money for himself but quickly set off to find to his former passenger - a local fishmonger called Teshie.

She cried with joy that she had her money back, wailing and almost crying in relief as she hugged him.

In the video that captured the beautiful moment, you can hear Teshie repeatedly thanking Ackon and saying "God bless you".

The women's shocked neighbours are seen crowding around the driver to thank him for his honest actions.

"We thank you, God," one woman said.

Another added: "We haven’t slept all night. We are grateful you returned it, Sir. Thank you very much."

Ackon's heart-warming story only came to light when journalist, Manasseh Azure, began a fundraiser to reward his selfless act.

The fundraiser quickly started garnering attention, with politicians and musicians rushing to support the cabbie.

Ghana's Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, gave Ackon the large cash sum of £1355 (GH₵20,000), whilst musician KiDi rewarded him with £340 (GH₵5,000) for his kindness.

Contributions then followed from all over the place by people inspired by the story.

In his seven years as a taxi driver, Ackon has returned a lot of lost items, including five mobile phones.

He claims he owes his actions to his Christian values and understanding the importance that item or money has to its owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoVnt_0kfH9wbT00
There were tears of joy and utter shock when the cabbie gave the money back Credit: Kwesi Ackon / Sir Alby - Twitter

