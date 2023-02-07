Antigo aldermen expected to advance Edison Street project

Antigo City Council members are expected to approve an agreement with Ayres Associates to proceed with a plan and a grant application to reconstruct a section of Edison Street.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The agreement with Ayres Associates would not exceed $240,593.50.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration Community Development Block Grant Program offers infrastructure funding with applications typically being due in May of each year. The program will provide up to $1 million in grant funds for communities meeting low to moderate income (LMI) thresholds for eligible projects including improvements, repairs, expansion of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems and sidewalks.

The city of Antigo has prioritized an Edison Street corridor project from Sixth Avenue to Tenth Avenue for complete reconstruction including the replacement of underground municipal utilities, curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk rehabilitation and pavement reconstruction.

Ayres assisted the city with the grant application. As part of that application, the city must demonstrate 30% plan completion by the submittal deadline. This part of the process is included in the new agreement that also includes consultant engineering services related to the design, bidding, construction administration and inspection of Edison Street (Sixth Avenue to Tenth Avenue).

The $240,593.50 will be derived from multiple sources including municipal utility enterprise funds, engineering capital improvement and equipment plan, and undesignated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In an unrelated matter, aldermen are also expected to approve the purchase of a house and property at 527 Edison St. for $13,000 from James Fischer.

Intentions are to demolish the house and use the site for undetermined economic development within the downtown corridor.

According to Langlade County tax records, the 0.131-acre site has a land value of $4,600 and improvements valued at $32,100 for a total assessed value of $36,700.