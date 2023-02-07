ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's Going On In The Metro and Beyond

Have some valentine’s day fun at the OKC State Fair Grounds, clown around at Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, or dance the night away at an 80's themed adult prom!. Here is what's going on in the metro and beyond. If you want to take your fun on the road...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Pet Pal Of The Week: Meet Goldie

This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Goldie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare. For...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 stores, including four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/AP) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores, including four in Oklahoma. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Oklahomans braved the cold on Saturday for a good cause. The Oklahoma City Police Department hosted the 2023 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics at Hurricane Harbor. Officers from across the metro plunged into 30-to-50 degree waters. All money raised will go to the 1,200 athletes participating in the Special...
Carsyn Neille Foundation

A healthy space can be instrumental when battling a cancer diagnosis. Here to talk about how transforming spaces can transform the lives of children with cancer is Kia Davis, founder of the Carsyn Neille Foundation. To learn more about the foundation, attend their community partner event on February 10th at...
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKCPD looking for two people who allegedly beat up woman in Dollar General

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who assaulted a customer at a business near Hefner/N. Western. Police say the assault happened on Feb. 1. According to investigators, this pair got into a verbal argument with a woman at Dollar General before the individual in the maroon beanie began punching the woman in the face.
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
