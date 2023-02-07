Read full article on original website
County Supervisor Dawn Rowe’s Office Hosts first Open House
County Supervisor Dawn Rowe’s office hosted their first monthly Open House last night and plenty of residents came a-calling. Between 40-50 residents of Morongo Basin showed up Thursday evening at the first monthly Open House event at the office of San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe (Third District) and while some came ready with questions, photos and documented issues, others just came to check it out.
Corner 62 Building Has Long Retail History in Twentynine Palms
On the corner of Yucca Avenue and Highway 62, there sits a variegated chunk of Twentynine Palms’ past and most certainly, a welcome part of its’ retail future. Built in 1945, the building now known as Corner 62 has weathered many retail eras in Twentynine Palms, and with a makeover and new owners, the building is ready for more.
Lifestream seeking donations for new blood-storage freezers in San Bernardino laboratory
The nonprofit organization that’s responsible for the frequent blood drives here in the Morongo Basin is renovating its aging laboratory in San Bernardino. Lifestream is seeking the public’s help raising the funds needed to keep those blood donations stored correctly with two new freezers that cost approximately 150,000 dollars each. The freezers have to be custom built for the lab, as they need to keep the processed blood donations at -4 degrees fahrenheit, all while staff handle and enter the freezers multiple times a day.
Blood Drive tomorrow (Feb. 11) at 29 Palms Farmer’s Market
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (February 11) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twentynine Palms Farmers Market, located at 73551 Twentynine Palms Highway in Twentynine Palms. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature).
29 Palms Historical Society’s Second Friday Lecture Series continues Feb. 10
The Twentynine Palms Historical Society continues their Second Friday Lecture Series tonight, February 10th. The Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s Second Friday Lecture Series continues with a presentation by Mojave Desert literary scholar Ruth Nolan for a journey through the legacy in history and lore of the legendary Kemper Campbell Ranch in Victorville.
Fall in love with a rescue pet this weekend in Yucca Valley
This weekend while you are out and about – the Morongo Basin Humane Society is having a fundraiser and pet meet and greet in Yucca Valley. The Morongo Basin’s only no-kill animal shelter has plenty of adoptable dogs and cats in all age ranges – and this Saturday from Noon to 3 they will be at the Better Homes and Gardens real estate office with some of the them – raising funds for the shelter and showing off some of the lovable animals that are ready for you to bring home.
