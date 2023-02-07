Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Down 0.5%
IShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
defenseworld.net
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.7%
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Institutional Trading of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. UBS Group...
defenseworld.net
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?. Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global...
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 2.6%
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Down 2.6 %. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
defenseworld.net
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 0.5%
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
defenseworld.net
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.4%
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased...
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 3,818.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
