8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know

Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
IOWA STATE
This Is How You Can Try The Most Popular Martinis In Iowa

There is one email I look forward to every year (except when someone tells me Shawn Loter is coming to announce MVF acts) that is when I get asked to judge the HAVlife Martini Shake Off. Why do I look forward to that? Besides trying the best martinis in the Quad Cities and getting liquored up for half of the day, it's all for a great cause for a great organization.
DAVENPORT, IA
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
Living In Iowa And Still Have Your Ex’s Stuff? Trade It For Wine With This Company

Valentine's Day is less than a week away but one winery is ready to make a deal. We all have stuff that lurks around after a relationship ends. Maybe it's one of the ten hoodies you stole from him. Maybe it's the hair straightener she left at your house. Maybe it's a gift that they gave you for your last birthday. Really, it can be painful to look at those things and after a while, you just have to get rid of them. Just in time for Valentine's, Chateau Ste. Michelle is ready to help you do just that.
IOWA STATE
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
When Will Shamrock Shakes Come Back To Quad Cities McDonald’s?

The classic Shamrock Shake will soon make a return to McDonald's spots in Iowa and Illinois. If you also are already over all of the Valentine's Day fluff, let me invite you to shift your focus to the holiday that follows: St. Patrick's Day. Something that's really become a staple of the American St. Patrick's Day season are Shamrock Shakes from McDonald's. How and why that happened I couldn't tell you but alas here we are.
IOWA STATE
Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have

A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
IOWA STATE
4 Things Iowa People HATE About The ‘Big Game’ Week

Are you annoyed during the week of the Super..... I mean... The Big Game? If so, join the club. There are a few things that go on during this week that just grind my gears, maybe you can relate. 4 Things Iowa People HATE About Super Bowl Week. #4 "Whose...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Has Lost It’s Presidential Primary First-In-The-Nation Status

For years, Iowa was a leader in choosing America's next president but now that duty has shifted to another state. According to PBS, on Friday, the Democratic National Committee voted to replace Iowa with South Carolina as the leadoff state in the presidential nominating calendar beginning in 2024. The move,...
IOWA STATE
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Coyote Caution: A Guide to Keeping Your Pets Safe

Did you know male coyotes can become territorial and aggressive from late February to early March?. Although they serve an important purpose in controlling rodent populations and are visually stunning, pet owners should take precautions to stay safe. Here are some essential and unexpected measures you may want to take a look at.
WISCONSIN STATE
