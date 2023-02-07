Read full article on original website
First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller
For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’
If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer tentatively hints at the end of the road for Star-Lord and the gang
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final chapter in James Gunn’s MCU space trilogy, and since Edngame opened the floodgates of casualty in the MCU and Phase Four continued that disturbing precedence by killing off multiple characters, a lot of fans are going into this threequel ready to get their heart torn into a million pieces.
What is DC Comics’ Blackest Night? Diehards hope James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One title is teasing this major event
The new DC Universe might be leading to one of the biggest events in DC Comics history, Blackest Night, and if that’s the case expect there to be a lot of destruction in the coming years. A theory posted on the DC Cinematic Reddit suggested Nekron as the overarching...
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
Vin Diesel names exactly the reason you’d imagine for recruiting Rita Moreno into the ‘Fast & Furious’ fold
Family is the main reason surrounding Vin Diesel‘s decision to cast legendary actress. Diesel, who is currently promoting the trailer of the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise slated to debut this week, recently opened up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the thought process he went through when introducing Moreno’s character. Moreno will play Diesel’s grandmother.
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
From Devil Dinosaur to Batsaur: The 10 best dinosaurs in Marvel and DC
Although it’s sadly been flying under the radar for a large portion of the fandom, Marvel is debuting a brand-new series this weekend, one that’s already achieving critical acclaim. Don’t believe us? Just check out its flawless 100 percent opening score on Rotten Tomatoes.The series in question is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an eye-popping and inventive animated show that comes to us from executive producer and secret Marvel icon Laurence Fishburne.
Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above
Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
Stephen King expresses his love for a deeply controversial movie which has torn the industry asunder
Stephen King enjoys updating his followers on his movie and television viewings, often treating Twitter like his own Letterboxd account. His latest suggestion is particularly compelling, with him recommending a film that has gone right to the heart of the movie industry and its awards season. The King of Horror...
Vin Diesel basically confirms Elon Musk-like character will be a villain in future ‘Fast & Furious’ movie
For fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, what type of character would make a perfect polar opposite of Vin Diesel‘s character? When asked, the head of the Toretto family seemed to be describing Elon Musk to a tee, and not in a good way. An 11th installment of...
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations
It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ had better not waste the greatest gift the MCU got from DC
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamnia is now finally just one week away from hitting theaters at the time of writing, and all signs are pointing to it being the epic instigator of the MCU’s Phase Five that we’re all hoping for. The promotional machine has promised us a visually and dramatically stunning thrill-ride that really looks to put Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang through the ringer as he faces off against Jonathan Majors’ new Multiverse Saga big bad, Kang the Conqueror.
