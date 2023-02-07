ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com

2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com

Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form

Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel names exactly the reason you’d imagine for recruiting Rita Moreno into the ‘Fast & Furious’ fold

Family is the main reason surrounding Vin Diesel‘s decision to cast legendary actress. Diesel, who is currently promoting the trailer of the 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise slated to debut this week, recently opened up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the thought process he went through when introducing Moreno’s character. Moreno will play Diesel’s grandmother.
wegotthiscovered.com

From Devil Dinosaur to Batsaur: The 10 best dinosaurs in Marvel and DC

Although it’s sadly been flying under the radar for a large portion of the fandom, Marvel is debuting a brand-new series this weekend, one that’s already achieving critical acclaim. Don’t believe us? Just check out its flawless 100 percent opening score on Rotten Tomatoes.The series in question is Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an eye-popping and inventive animated show that comes to us from executive producer and secret Marvel icon Laurence Fishburne.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above

Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ had better not waste the greatest gift the MCU got from DC

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamnia is now finally just one week away from hitting theaters at the time of writing, and all signs are pointing to it being the epic instigator of the MCU’s Phase Five that we’re all hoping for. The promotional machine has promised us a visually and dramatically stunning thrill-ride that really looks to put Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang through the ringer as he faces off against Jonathan Majors’ new Multiverse Saga big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

Comments / 0

Community Policy