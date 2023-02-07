Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role
It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards
James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
