wegotthiscovered.com

The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked

The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

8 Marvel actors you had no idea will appear in ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Forget Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there’s another Marvel production premiering this February that deserves your attention first. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been in the works at Marvel Animation for the past half-decade, but now it’s finally entering the world. And going by the fact that it’s opened to a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks like it’s worth the wait.
wegotthiscovered.com

Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form

Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
wegotthiscovered.com

2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans are already drooling over Namor getting a future fashion upgrade

During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, sovereign of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, introduced the MCU to underwater fashion and his own propensity for green swimming trunks. And unlike his Wakandan rivals in the film, he didn’t really waver from his signature look. But fans are theorizing that his final battle with the Panther may indicate a future wardrobe change.
wegotthiscovered.com

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors hug way too much with ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on the way

Warning: This article contains pictures of two people hugging that should not be hugging ever. The Marvel line between fictional characters and their real-life counterparts was confusingly blurred recently when Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and Jonathan Majors, who plays scene stealing bad guy Kang, were seen hugging – unfortunately not for the first time. Ant-Man and Kang should not hug (unless they were doing it to murder each other)!
wegotthiscovered.com

Test screeners gushing over ‘Barbie’ predict Oscar gold for Ryan Gosling

The first impressions of the live-action Barbie are in, and the film is predicted to be a hit, according to audience members who recently got the chance to view the test screening in New Jersey. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the famous figurine as she jets...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds risks Kevin Feige’s fury by teasing ‘Deadpool 3’ spoiler as ‘Quantumania’ resolves to fix the MCU’s biggest sin

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has certainly received some very encouraging early reactions, but the jury is still out on exactly how the latest MCU movie will rank with other recent efforts from Marvel. Nevertheless, it seems we can expect it to not fall prey to a big sin that’s been plaguing the franchise’s efforts of late. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds proves he thinks he’s just as indestructible as Wade Wilson by antagonizing Kevin Feige and company with some possible Deadpool 3 spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.

