Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery

Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
Revealed: What Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck that Got Him Upset at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The heated exchange between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammy Awards has been made public. The couple attended the music awards ceremony together, and during the show, Lopez was seen yelling at her husband once more.
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Pamela Anderson Responds to Criticism Over Her Past #MeToo Comments
Pamela Anderson opened up to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine's March issue in a broad conversation about her family, career and more. One hot topic that came up was her past view of the #MeToo movement. Farrow tells her, “The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your...
Jennifer Garner Holds Boyfriend John Miller Close After Insider Admits She's In No 'Hurry To Rush Down the Aisle'
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, looked gleeful as they strolled through Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday, January 28.The 50-year-old actress held her man's hand tightly as they walked side by side with huge smiles spread across their charming faces.Garner matched her 45-year-old lover, as the dynamic duo stepped out in blue-shaded flannel ensembles. The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a gray sweater and black leggings beneath her jacket, while Miller complemented his button-up with a pair of khakis.The simple stroll comes after a source close to the couple revealed fans shouldn't expect Garner to say "I Do"...
Ryan Reynolds Appeared to Have Meltdown on TV So Naturally His Wife Blake Lively Trolled Him About it
Blake Lively recently shared a funny video of her husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The actress poked fun at her hubby's worried expression, as he watched his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, play against Sheffield United.
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life. The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Madonna Provocatively Poses In Grammys Outfit As Haters Remain Shocked At Her 'Unrecognizable' Face
Madonna doesn't care if her haters are "Hung Up" on her "unrecognizable" appearance.On Monday, February 6, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to tease her followers with a series of seductive snaps featuring her attention-grabbing Grammys ensemble, which she wore just one night prior.On Sunday, February 5, Madonna stepped onto the stage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance in androgynous attire.The look — which featured a whip, fishnet leggings and gloves, a silk floor-length overcoat, a white button up and a black tie — were the least of social media users'...
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Body Language Expert Unimpressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDA, Calls Her a “Performer”
Meghan Markle is no newcomer to the glare of cameras. The fact that her engagement with Prince Harry made an impact as huge as it did goes hand in hand with the fact that she was a popular actress. Therefore, she did not appear in front of the cameras when she became a royal through Prince Harry. She was comfortable enough in front of the cameras to openly express her love to Prince Harry in public, which is a rare occurrence in the Royal family if not prompted.
Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Incredibly Disappointing to People’ When She’s Not On Stage
Country star Carrie Underwood isn't the same person when she's on stage as when she's in the grocery store, and she thinks some people might find encounters with her in the wild "incredibly disappointing."
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
