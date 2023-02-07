Kids know more about tech than their parents do – and many don’t even recognise popular apps

PARENTS believe their children become more tech-savvy than them at the age of 12, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 mums and dads of children aged 18 and under found 47 per cent admit their child knows more than them when it comes to digital technology – resulting in 59 per cent wishing they were more ‘digitally savvy’.

Kids more 'digitally savvy', Vodafone survey finds

It emerged 15 per cent have previously been outwitted by their offspring as they successfully disabled the safety settings originally put in place.

While just 13 per cent feel fully confident in navigating parental control features - with social media, video sharing platforms, and messaging apps being the biggest concerns in regard to their child’s safety.

When it comes to language, ‘Face Card’, ‘OOMF’ and ‘GRWM’ are just some of the modern-day digital terms 66 per cent have never heard of.

And while 28 per cent know what Discord is, just 11 per cent are familiar with BeReal – despite its recent popularity.

The research was commissioned by Vodafone to mark the launch of its new parental controls and safety settings resource, Digital Parenting Pro, in line with Safer Internet Day taking place today.

Nicki Lyons, corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Vodafone UK, said: “When it comes to tech, any parent or carer knows what it feels like when your kids know more than you.

“This is why we've created Digital Parenting Pro to help adults easily understand what safety controls do or don’t exist on the latest games or social platforms, what age they are recommended for and what safety features there are.

“We understand just how fast things move and our latest resource should give parents confidence when navigating the digital world.”

With 85 per cent allowing their kids to access online content, digital safety came out as the top area parents feel most ill-equipped in.

A third (33 per cent) would feel more at ease with their child using the internet if they were able to regularly supervise, and 27 per cent would feel this if they had a better understanding of how to keep them safe.

With a further 32 per cent feeling this way if they knew they had the correct parental controls in place.

Despite the unfamiliarity when it comes to online safety settings, an encouraging 90 per cent of those polled via OnePoll would be confident talking to their son or daughter about online precautions.

When it comes to being educated, 37 per cent would like to learn more about modern day phrases and language, while 35 per cent are keen to know more about the platforms their children use.

Will Gardner, director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, said: “Safer Internet Day 2023 is about encouraging children and young people to talk about their lives online, as well as providing parents and carers with the information and tools to facilitate these important conversations that go beyond a single day.

“It is great to see Vodafone actively supporting it with its new resource as it will help equip parents with the information they need to help support their children online.”

