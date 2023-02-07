ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Kids know more about tech than their parents do – and many don’t even recognise popular apps

By Sun Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PARENTS believe their children become more tech-savvy than them at the age of 12, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 mums and dads of children aged 18 and under found 47 per cent admit their child knows more than them when it comes to digital technology – resulting in 59 per cent wishing they were more ‘digitally savvy’.

1

Kids more 'digitally savvy', Vodafone survey finds

It emerged 15 per cent have previously been outwitted by their offspring as they successfully disabled the safety settings originally put in place.

While just 13 per cent feel fully confident in navigating parental control features - with social media, video sharing platforms, and messaging apps being the biggest concerns in regard to their child’s safety.

When it comes to language, ‘Face Card’, ‘OOMF’ and ‘GRWM’ are just some of the modern-day digital terms 66 per cent have never heard of.

And while 28 per cent know what Discord is, just 11 per cent are familiar with BeReal – despite its recent popularity.

The research was commissioned by Vodafone to mark the launch of its new parental controls and safety settings resource, Digital Parenting Pro, in line with Safer Internet Day taking place today.

Nicki Lyons, corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Vodafone UK, said: “When it comes to tech, any parent or carer knows what it feels like when your kids know more than you.

“This is why we've created Digital Parenting Pro to help adults easily understand what safety controls do or don’t exist on the latest games or social platforms, what age they are recommended for and what safety features there are.

“We understand just how fast things move and our latest resource should give parents confidence when navigating the digital world.”

With 85 per cent allowing their kids to access online content, digital safety came out as the top area parents feel most ill-equipped in.

A third (33 per cent) would feel more at ease with their child using the internet if they were able to regularly supervise, and 27 per cent would feel this if they had a better understanding of how to keep them safe.

With a further 32 per cent feeling this way if they knew they had the correct parental controls in place.

Despite the unfamiliarity when it comes to online safety settings, an encouraging 90 per cent of those polled via OnePoll would be confident talking to their son or daughter about online precautions.

When it comes to being educated, 37 per cent would like to learn more about modern day phrases and language, while 35 per cent are keen to know more about the platforms their children use.

Will Gardner, director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, said: “Safer Internet Day 2023 is about encouraging children and young people to talk about their lives online, as well as providing parents and carers with the information and tools to facilitate these important conversations that go beyond a single day.

“It is great to see Vodafone actively supporting it with its new resource as it will help equip parents with the information they need to help support their children online.”

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0kfH4pt700

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Vice

Twitter's Latest Chaotic Move Will Kill the Site's Best Bots, Account Owners Say

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that starting on February 9th, it would no longer be supporting free Application Program Interface (API) access, which allows third-party developers and users to access the app’s data. This decision will have the most impact on bots and researchers, and the owners of popular bot accounts are already sounding the alarm that they'll have to shut down.
AmirMDH

Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life

Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
TechCrunch

TikTok is crushing YouTube in annual study of kids’ and teens’ app usage

In June 2020, TikTok overtook YouTube for the first time, with kids watching an average of 82 minutes per day on TikTok versus an average of 75 minutes per day on YouTube, according to new data from parental control software maker Qustodio. This past year, the gulf between the two...
The Guardian

It’s never too early to chat to your kids about online safety

For many families, the milestone of their kids beginning another school year is commemorated with photographs of them dressed in pressed uniforms, shoes shiny and new, beaming out the front of their home or school. But this seemingly innocent rite of passage was the subject of a warning by the...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy