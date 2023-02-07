ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool

Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
defenseworld.net

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $38,000 in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
NEW YORK STATE
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
defenseworld.net

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Down 0.5%

IShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 2.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Down 2.6 %. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
defenseworld.net

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.7%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Institutional Trading of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. UBS Group...
defenseworld.net

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 0.5%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
defenseworld.net

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased...
NASDAQ

Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the...

