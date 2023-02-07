Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting in Carey
CAREY, Ohio — One man is dead following a shooting incident in the Village of Carey. Carey Police responded to a call concerning a shooting at Lindenwood Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The arriving officer discovered a man's body laying in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine...
Lima News
Two drug search warrants served in Lima
LIMA — Two drug-related search warrants were executed earlier this week in Lima, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The first was executed Monday at 1133 Bahama Drive, Lima. Once the search was completed, suspected fentanyl and marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and drug proceeds were recovered. One individual was detained at the time of the search but was later released.
WANE-TV
Mercer County police arrest man on meth charge
CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities in Mercer County, Ohio arrested a man for reportedly possessing drugs following a search warrant at his home, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). After receiving tips from the state Sheriff’s Office, county detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at...
peakofohio.com
Lakeview woman charged with domestic violence
A Lakeview woman was charged with domestic violence Thursday evening. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 11,000 block of County Road 87. While en route, dispatch advised deputies the male caller stated the female, Stacey McLean, 40, attacked him by hitting him in the chest.
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
Lima News
Lima man in custody after attempted child abduction
LIMA — An attempted child abduction was foiled earlier this week, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, at approximately 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper Street, Lima in response to a report of a 4-year-old child being abducted from a residence. When officers arrived, they found Deron A. Perkins, 31, of Lima sitting on the sidewalk tightly holding the child and refusing to let go.
Police: 41-year-old man arrested after fleeing, crashing into Piqua home
Piqua Police were initially dispatched for a burglary in progress, which then led to finding a man with warrants out for his arrest.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Francis W. Saxton was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in prison on one count of possession of fentanyl-related compound. .Joshua R. D....
‘Multiple rounds of gunfire;’ Kettering police looking for suspects after Thursday night shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday night in Kettering.
79-year-old wife allegedly stabbed by husband in Shelby Co., initial reports say
A 79-year-old woman was stabbed late Friday night and suffered wounds on her neck, cheek, chest, and right hand.
hometownstations.com
Mercer County Sheriff announces extra patrols after receiving numerous traffic complaints
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
WATCH: OSHP Troopers find suspected drugs in suspect’s vehicle
Video shows the troopers searching the man's car after his arrest and finding two bags OSHP said contained suspected illegal narcotics.
Prison for Lima man who threatened judge
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday. Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation,...
hometownstations.com
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore;’ Kettering neighbors hope police find out who shot up duplex
People in Kettering hope police find out who shot up a duplex Thursday night.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
1 hospitalized following crash on I-70 EB
Multiple crews helped shut down Interstate 70 eastbound after a crash in Montgomery County.
