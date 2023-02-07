Read full article on original website
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
W.Va. attorney general files federal lawsuit to protect owners of pistol braces
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of gun owners across the country have pistol braces to help stabilize their weapons. Now the federal government is taking a closer look at these items. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a coalition to file a lawsuit to get the federal...
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
W.Va. DHHR struggles to fill Child Protective Services vacancies statewide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources remains hopeful that job fairs and sign-on bonuses will help replenish the depleted ranks of its Child Protective Services. The department’s own website confirms no new abuse and neglect cases have been filed in Morgan County...
W.Va. State Police mourn loss of trooper following his battle with cancer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are morning the loss of a trooper. Sgt. Nathan Samples died Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a social media post from the West Virginia Troopers Association. “Your courage, determination and heroism for your WVSP family and all residents...
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
Bitter fight over Amendment Two continues to cloud any tax cut talks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Now that the state Senate unveiled its tax plan and passed it along to the House of Delegates, Gov. Jim Justice said it's time for negotiations and compromise to come up with the best proposal for West Virginians. But that may be a tough sell...
Kentucky Senate sends income tax cut bill to governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republicans wrapped up work Wednesday on making a deeper cut in Kentucky's individual income tax rate, sending the bill to the Democratic governor in the midst of an election campaign. The measure won Senate passage on a 30-5 vote after an hourlong debate. For Republican...
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Boys basketball: Cabell Midland holds off St. Albans; Spring Valley captures thrilling win
CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS) — Two thrilling Mountain State Athletic Conference games, not too far from each other unfolded Thursday night. In Ona, Cabell Midland fought from behind to knock off a St. Albans Red Dragon team that has produced quality victories as of late. Meanwhile in Hurricane, it was...
