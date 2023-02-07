Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Tillett named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
Elizabeth City Middle students, teachers combat conflict, create connections
Over the last few years, Elizabeth City Middle School has undergone some major changes. At one point it was considered a low-performing school.
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
obxtoday.com
League of Women Voters of Dare County announce essay contest for high school seniors
League of Women Voters of Dare County is holding an essay contest for all high school seniors in Dare County during the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month. The contest will open on March 1st and close March 31st 2023. Contestants will answer the question, “Why Should I Vote?” in a three-page essay.
outerbanksvoice.com
Shayne Perry murder case moved to April 3
Defendant charged in 2022 killing of Jeffrey Bowlin. The case against Shayne Michael Perry, the Kitty Hawk man charged with the murder of 60-year-old Jeffrey Bowlin on Aug. 14, 2022, had a brief moment in Dare County Superior Court on Feb. 6. In that session, Judge Jerry Tillett scheduled the...
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
City Officials respond to the quadruple shooting ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Police say the victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old. Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that two […]
obxtoday.com
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired, age 89, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Manteo, NC. Burial will take place in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stumpy Point, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo, NC.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting near Elizabeth City courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A second man has been sentenced for a shooting that happened near a federal courthouse in Elizabeth City. According to the Department of Justice, Tavori Ditron Lindsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at another man with a handgun and AR-15 rifle in the early morning hours of September 5, 2021.
13newsnow.com
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
obxtoday.com
Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation seeks recipe submissions for upcoming cookbook
The Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation recently announced that they are publishing a new “Cooking for a Cause, Vol. 4” cookbook, and they need your help filling it with your tried and true favorite recipes. The Vol. 3 cookbook was a huge hit and featured a collection of recipes...
obxtoday.com
Edgar A. White
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
obxtoday.com
Chamber to celebrate International Women’s Day at annual luncheon
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce and title sponsor Vacasa will celebrate the Women of the Outer Banks with their annual Women’s Luncheon and Dessert Auction on March 8, 2023 at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café. In addition to Vacasa, sponsors include Peak Resources, Kellogg Supply Company, Hilton...
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
obxtoday.com
William Miles Askew, Jr.
William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
obxtoday.com
‘Coastal Perspective’ exhibit to showcase the artistic talents of James Melvin
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce “Coastal Perspective,” an exhibition of original paintings and giclee prints by James Melvin. The collection is available now in the COA- Dare Professional Arts Gallery, running through February 28th. The gallery is on the second floor of the Professional Arts Building at COA – Dare, 205 Highway 64 S., Manteo, North Carolina. The public is welcome to visit the gallery Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WITN
Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:. He continued to say:. The Knights who are eligible to play are...
Comments / 0