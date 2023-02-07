Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen car flipped over on I-90 West in Cleveland, according to police officials. ODOT said the crash shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 35-year-old homicide suspect Joshua Lynch wanted for a Huntmere Avenue murder that happened Wednesday. Police said on Feb. 8 at approximately 850am, officers responded to 16210 Huntmere Avenue for suspicious activity. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jovon...
cleveland19.com
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are wanted on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 1400 Payne Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
Gun used in unsolved murders of Akron girl, man also fired in separate shooting
A gun used in connection with the murders of a young girl and a man was also fired during a separate shooting last summer in Akron, according to police.
Man in custody after ambulance stolen from MetroHealth
A man is in custody after Cleveland police say he stole an ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives found the suspect accused of stealing a car after he tried to use a credit card that was in it just 45 minutes later, Cleveland Police confirmed, but they need hep identifying him. The suspect was caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Man rescued from rollover crash in Bratenahl
A driver was rescued after his car crashed through a utility pole and a fence and rolled over along Lakeshore Boulevard on Friday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for trio that viciously attacked man with special needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three people who viciously attacked a special needs man while he was out on a walk early Wednesday morning. 56-year-old Joe Lewis has lived in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood his whole life and he is pretty popular. “Everyone knows him,” said...
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
cleveland19.com
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police. When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.
cleveland19.com
Bedford fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Georgia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Cleveland announced in a tweet Friday that an Ohio fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Georgia. David Hardin III was wanted by the Bedford Police for a Jan. 30 fatal shooting, officials say. The tweet says Hardin shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Father who left baby son in hot car to die is sentenced
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
