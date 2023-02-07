ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 35-year-old homicide suspect Joshua Lynch wanted for a Huntmere Avenue murder that happened Wednesday. Police said on Feb. 8 at approximately 850am, officers responded to 16210 Huntmere Avenue for suspicious activity. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jovon...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Bedford fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Georgia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Cleveland announced in a tweet Friday that an Ohio fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Georgia. David Hardin III was wanted by the Bedford Police for a Jan. 30 fatal shooting, officials say. The tweet says Hardin shot and killed a 13-year-old...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy