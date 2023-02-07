ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

93.1 WZAK

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Testifies He Tried To Stop It

Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was assassinated on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, FL, the murder trial for his murder is now underway. Robert Allen, one of four men, which include 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome, charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, agreed to testify against the three other men involved in the robbery and murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Jurors see surveillance video of rapper XXXTentacion's murder

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Jurors witnessed for the first time Wednesday the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop, CBS Miami reported.Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video from June 18, 2018 documenting the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in cash in a Louis...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
MIAMI, FL

