XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Testifies He Tried To Stop It
Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was assassinated on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, FL, the murder trial for his murder is now underway. Robert Allen, one of four men, which include 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome, charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, agreed to testify against the three other men involved in the robbery and murder.
Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Said He Knew The Armed Robbery Wasn’t ‘A Good Idea’
During the XXXTentacion Murder Trial on Feb. 8, one of the murder suspects says he knew that the armed robbery had a high chance of going wrong. The post Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Trial Said He Knew The Armed Robbery Wasn’t ‘A Good Idea’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys give closing statements in bond hearing for 2 ex-Hialeah officers accused of kidnapping and beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah Police Officers continue their fight to be released from jail after being accused of beating and kidnapping a man. A judge could soon decide Friday whether the two former officers and a private investigator could bond out of jail or not as they wait for their trial.
Jurors see surveillance video of rapper XXXTentacion's murder
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Jurors witnessed for the first time Wednesday the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop, CBS Miami reported.Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video from June 18, 2018 documenting the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.The 20-year-old artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the business' driveway. According to testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in cash in a Louis...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant
2:15 PM PT -- Miami PD tells TMZ ... units responded to the address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, we're told they were notified the suspect could be armed and still in the building -- which spurred a perimeter being set outside. Cops in Miami...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
Florida dog owner offered to let child pet it before brutal attack, family says
Police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.
wqcs.org
One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
Click10.com
Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building
Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
cw34.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
