KENS 5
'Nothing took place': Michael Irvin sues for $100 million over hotel allegations
DALLAS — Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has filed a lawsuit over allegations that got him sent home from Super Bowl coverage this week in Arizona. His lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Collin County where Irvin lives, is pursuing $100 million in damages over the allegations, which Irvin has denied.
KENS 5
Easy NFL rules guide for Super Bowl viewers
It's nearly time for the big game: the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, the Super Bowl is expected to have an audience of more than 100 million. Along those watchers will be diehard football fans who haven't missed a day of the season and finished first in their fantasy league. But there will also be plenty of folks who aren't as sure about the ins and outs.
KENS 5
Locked On Cowboys: Will Dallas go all-in on the 2023 season?
Will the Cowboys go all-in on next season? Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss it! Plus: Who'd be a good fit next to CeeDee? And could Zeke switch to fullback?
KENS 5
Locked On Cowboys: Was Dallas LB Micah Parsons snubbed for DPOY?
Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool talk if Micah Parsons was snubbed at the NFL Honors. Plus: New Cowboys in the Hall of Fame! And Dak wins the Man of the Year Award!
KENS 5
NFL Honors: Three former Dallas Cowboys named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
DALLAS — It's where legacies are cemented in bronze busts. The greatest players to grace the field in the NFL live forever in history. Many Dallas Cowboys have been inducted over the years, and now, three more will join their brothers in Canton, Ohio. The trio of former Cowboys...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
KENS 5
Texans' new head coach DeMeco Ryans named 2022 AP Assistant Coach of the Year for work with 49ers
HOUSTON — The Texans' new head coach has some new hardware. On Thursday, DeMeco Ryans was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. Ryans’ award came as part of the NFL Honors program, where NFL players and coaches are recognized for this past season. Editor's note: Video above...
KENS 5
'Love you, Mama:' Dak Prescott honors his 'why' in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Prescott was announced as the award recipient during the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. The Cowboys quarterback was nominated as the team's representative for his work to broaden the mission...
