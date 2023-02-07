ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KENS 5

'Nothing took place': Michael Irvin sues for $100 million over hotel allegations

DALLAS — Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has filed a lawsuit over allegations that got him sent home from Super Bowl coverage this week in Arizona. His lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Collin County where Irvin lives, is pursuing $100 million in damages over the allegations, which Irvin has denied.
KENS 5

Easy NFL rules guide for Super Bowl viewers

It's nearly time for the big game: the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. This year, the Super Bowl is expected to have an audience of more than 100 million. Along those watchers will be diehard football fans who haven't missed a day of the season and finished first in their fantasy league. But there will also be plenty of folks who aren't as sure about the ins and outs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

