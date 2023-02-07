ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

anonymous8367
4d ago

Why so they can sit in jail and not have any bills to pay with their minimum wage. Should we charge prisoners rent and charge them for the food they eat with all the money they will be earning? This is BS!!

john albrecht
4d ago

I agree pay them minimum wage, take out taxes and then deduct the cost of incarnation. then when their free send them a bill for their time in jail.

baghera
4d ago

what a great incentive that sounds better than joining the army go to prison and save all your money making a minimum wage pay with no rent. people will be signing up left and right. RIDICULOUS!

