Read full article on original website
anonymous8367
4d ago
Why so they can sit in jail and not have any bills to pay with their minimum wage. Should we charge prisoners rent and charge them for the food they eat with all the money they will be earning? This is BS!!
Reply(1)
14
john albrecht
4d ago
I agree pay them minimum wage, take out taxes and then deduct the cost of incarnation. then when their free send them a bill for their time in jail.
Reply(2)
11
baghera
4d ago
what a great incentive that sounds better than joining the army go to prison and save all your money making a minimum wage pay with no rent. people will be signing up left and right. RIDICULOUS!
Reply
8
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor
The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
publicola.com
Bills Would End Requirement that Low-Income, Disabled People Pay Back Cash Benefits
When Dawnetta Sparks, who lives in Spokane, became disabled several years ago, she qualified for Washington state’s Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) cash assistance program, which provides a small source of income to people who become temporarily disabled or are waiting to qualify for federal disability benefits. Sparks said...
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
thestand.org
Retired public employees, educators join forces in Olympia
OLYMPIA (Feb. 9, 2023) — On a brisk Monday morning, public sector retirees from the Retired Public Employees Council of WA (RPEC) and the Washington Education Association – Retired (WEA-Retired) joined forces in-person for the first time since 2020 to swarm the Capitol campus in a show of unity and address issues of importance to their retirement security with their legislators. A strong showing of almost 200 members collectively from the organizations were in attendance.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Tri-City Herald
WA residents soon must apply to keep Medicaid coverage. Expert shares advice for preparing
On Jan. 30, the Biden administration announced it intends to end the public health emergency that’s been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is set to expire May 11, three years since order was first put in place by former President Trump on March 13, 2020.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
KXLY
WA bill aims to put further restrictions on who can buy guns in the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A new push for gun reform in Washington is now making its way though the legislature. Some lawmakers want to place more requirements on people who can buy guns, and the transferring process.
nbcrightnow.com
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Study shows thousands of students unaccounted for in Washington public schools
Researchers found that Washington has the sixth highest number of “missing” students in the nation.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Increases in Social Security Benefits for Washington State Citizens
Did you know that the rising cost of living is causing a significant increase in monthly expenses for many people living in the state of Washington? This article claims that inflation in the District of Columbia is 13%. Happily, the 70 million or so Americans who rely on Social Security...
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would repeal advisory votes in Washington state was approved by the Senate on Wednesday. If approved, Senate Bill 5082 would eliminate the requirement of placing the non-binding votes on ballots if there is legislative action raising taxes in certain situations. The bill goes to the House for consideration next.
610KONA
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
wbrc.com
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks. Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
Comments / 18