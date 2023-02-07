ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sober Black Girls Club Gets Real About Struggles With Addiction In The African-American Community

The organization's founders, Khadi A. Oluwatoyin and podcaster J. Nicole Jones, shared their experiences overcoming alcoholism and the work SBGC is doing to help others. In honor of Black History Month, Khadi A. Oluwatoyin and J. Nicole Jones from the Sober Black Girls Club joined American Addiction Centers’ Addiction Talk on February 8 to open up about their sobriety journeys and why they are creating space for other Black women to be vulnerable about their struggles with substance abuse.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
Woman who had heart attack at 24 shares key warning sign

A woman who suffered a major heart attack in her early twenties has revealed a major warning sign she missed. Brittany Williams was seemingly healthy and fit throughout her life. However, she shockingly went into a serious cardiac arrest and lost consciousness at just 24. Back in 2014, Brittany Williams...
