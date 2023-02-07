ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB The Show 23 game introduces Negro League storylines

By Regan Porter, Mike Coutee
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5qcN_0kfGyuYO00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — “Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

A new video game experience featuring the legends of baseball’s Negro Leagues is coming to MLB The Show 23.

“I think it means a lot for our youth of the city, for the city as a whole,” museum patron Sharon Alexander said. “So they know our history, our heritage of the Negro Leagues Museum.”

The new feature will be the result of a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Sony and the Show made the announcement in a Twitter video Monday morning starring Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, highlighting the stories of stars who helped break the color barrier in the 1940s.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for kids and big kids who still play a lot of these video games, and they’re going to learn a lot about the history of the Negro Leagues in doing so,” Kendrick said.

“We are thrilled to partner with MLB the Show to take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to the baddest brothers and sisters to ever play the game,” Kendrick says in the video.

Here’s the full roster for the first season of MLB The Show 23’s Storylines mode.

  • John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil (who was also one of the founders of the NLBM)
  • Hank Thompson
  • Hilton Smith
  • Jackie Robinson
  • John Donaldson
  • Leroy “Satchel” Paige
  • Martin Dihigo
  • Andrew “Rube” Foster

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African American story, it is an All-American story,” Kendrick said.

“You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced. Because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination, the refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.”

Kendrick said this is just the beginning of about a four-year partnership.

“And so for those who may not have seen one of the Negro League stars that they had thought, just hang tight,” Kendrick said. “You don’t want to come out with all your big stars at one time. You know, you want to weave them in.”

The Negro Leagues were first established in Kansas City on Feb. 13, 1920, when Foster led a contention of eight independent team owners to a meeting held at The Paseo YMCA. Out of that meeting came the Negro National League.

MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 and is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Popculture

Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance

A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
ARIZONA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance

Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so.  Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
GLENDALE, AZ
MyArkLaMiss

Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at West Monroe Avocado’s restaurant, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy