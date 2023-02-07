Read full article on original website
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Preview of the Jewels in Christie’s André Leon Talley Auction
There aren’t many like André Leon Talley. The former creative director of Vogue (and the first African American male one at the publication), the late journalist and stylist (who died in 2022) paved the way for many to break through the notoriously exclusive fashion industry’s margins. His...
Hypebae
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
These classic jewelry trends are making a comeback just in time for Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to Valentine’s Day shopping for that special person in your life, you can’t go wrong with a gift of jewelry. Most people are excited to receive a sparkling necklace or attention-grabbing ring as a symbol of a shared connection, but how can you be sure the piece you choose is in style? Fortunately, many timeless pieces are trending in 2023.
hypebeast.com
Perrelet Refreshes the “Weekend” Collection With Grass Green Dials
Perrelet has updated its “Weekend” collection with a new round of men’s dress watches featuring vivid green dials. First introduced in 2019, the “Weekend” line focuses on timeless pieces imbued with retro and contemporary elements. While the previous offerings feature relatively classic dial colors, the new iterations are revitalized with refreshing grass green dials. Not just a trendy hue, the bold green color brings a refreshing outlook to its wearers’ wardrobes with a serene and modern mood.
mensjournal.com
These Diamond Cushion Frame Stud Earrings are Too Alluring To Pass Up
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. When you go shopping for Valentine’s...
This Super Chic Brand’s V-Day Collection Has 14K Gold Jewelry For Under $100—Including Personalized Customizations
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but when I get a gift, I don’t want something like flowers or chocolates that are just going to get eaten and thrown away. I want something that’s going to last for years to come, and of course I prefer that it’s something that I’ll actually want to use or wear every day. When it comes to thinking up the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, I always think the more personalized, the better. And nowadays it’s easy to...
In Style
Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds
Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.
Dior Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Beauty Collection
Words Sarah Tarca Nothing says viral more than a limited-edition beauty collection, and the latest from Dior, the Mitzah Makeup Collection for Spring 2023, has “sold out” written all over it. Dreamed up by Christian Dior Makeup’s Creative and Image Director, Peter Phillips, the collection is a tribute to the House’s original muse, Mitzah Bricard.... The post Dior Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Beauty Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Complex
Unwind In YMC’s Nature-Loving Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
London-based label YMC has followed up its Barbour International collaboration by revealing its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Celebrating the easy-going lifestyle of the ‘60s hippie movement, the laid-back offering also sees YMC highlight various sustainable practices and bespoke craftsmanship. Referencing the loving mentality of the time, the label’s first seasonal...
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023
The 1980s are having a moment in Paris, with an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs exploring the decade’s impact on French fashion, design and the graphic arts. For his pre-fall collection for Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena drew inspiration from the period, which ushered in a number of bold architectural projects, from the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum to the silver dome known as La Géode, which served as the virtual backdrop for the look book.
nfocusmagazine.com
On The Circuit: Swan Ball Jewelry Preview
The evening was full of sparkle and shine at the Swan Ball Jewelry Reveal Party. Guests were welcomed to the stunning home of underwriters Jennie Garth and Rob Lowe as Joe Turley played the piano. The 2023 Jewelry Chairs, Graham Meadors and Mamie Murphy, offered jewelry lovers a glimpse at beauties from the beloved designs of the Swan Ball 2023 Jewelers: Verdura and Belperron. While collections of Verdura and Belperron can be seen at top events throughout the city, the items on display were an ideal addition — the dazzling pieces were reflective of the original designer's vision. Verdura proudly displayed modern Maltese Crosses, a signature look that Duke Fulco di Verdura created for Coco Chanel. Belperron’s display included classic pieces as well as some history of the brand.
whitewren.com
Light and Dreamy Wedding Inspiration with White and Green Details
Soft and romantic inspiration with a dreamy look fill this shoot for the modern bride. With white and green details, and a light and bright feel to the atmosphere, this is the stuff that fairytale days are made of!. Photographer: Light Flair Photography. Venue: Lieu de Grace. Stylist / Planner...
anothermag.com
All That Glitters: Swarovski’s Shimmering Valentine’s Day Collection
Swarovski Valentine’s Day CollectionFebruary 10, 2023. Regardless of whether you dread it or count down the days to its arrival, the most romantic day of the year is nearly upon us: Valentine’s Day. If you’re in the market for something sparkly, to give a loved one or perhaps better still, yourself, Swarovski has got you covered: the crystal jewellery house has released a new collection that marries the shimmering codes of its 128-year history with the spirit of the annual love festival.
Forget Stilettos. Christian Louboutin Is Opening a Boutique Hotel in Portugal This Spring.
Christian Louboutin is stepping outside of luxury footwear and into hospitality. The famed French-Egyptian designer, best known for his high-end shoes, has announced plans to open a lavish new hotel in Portugal. Vermelho, meaning “red” in Portuguese, was named after the signature hue that covers the soles of most Louboutins. Like the label’s stilettos and oxfords, the new hotel appears to be impossibly stylish, too. Located in the small village of Melides, Vermelho was initially discovered by Louboutin by accident. The designer lives a somewhat nomadic lifestyle and came across the building while traveling in the region in the late...
